Another strong quarter in fee revenue growth propelled First Horizon National Corp. to a 10% gain in second-quarter net income to $109.3 million.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank closed in November 2017 on its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp., gaining 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
The bank is in the process of implementing the First Horizon brand in North Carolina.
The bank reported diluted earnings of 35 cents. It took tax-related charges worth 7 cents in the quarter for adjusted earnings of 42 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 31 cents by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
“We gained loan and deposit growth momentum within our key markets and specialty areas, exercised good expense discipline while reinvesting in the company, and continued to strengthen our balance sheet," Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
First Horizon’s loan revenue fell 2% year-over-year to $303.6 million. The bank had a $13 million loan-loss provision compared with no provision a year ago. The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.
Fee income rose 24% to $158 million.
First Horizon had $34.5 million in income tax expense in the second quarter, compared with $19.7 million a year ago. The federal corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Noninterest expenses were down 10% to $300.4 million.
Paige Marcus, an analyst with CFRA Research, had a mostly positive response to the report.
She raised her 12-month share-price target by $1 to $17 and her fiscal 2019 earnings guidance by 3 cents to $1.53
"Revenue in the quarter exceeded expectations by 5%, driven primarily by an increase in fee income, delivering growth in nearly all products and services," Marcus said.
"The bank suggests that its counter-cyclical businesses of fixed income and loans to mortgage companies will help provide offsets in a declining rate environment."
The bank spent $50.2 million on share repurchases during the quarter, compared with $51.5 million in the first quarter and none a year ago.
Nonperforming loans were at $204.6 million on June 30, compared with $181.6 million on March 30 and $124.8 million on June 30, 2018.
Net charge-offs were at $5.16 million on June 30, compared with $4.5 million on March 31 and $1.73 million on June 30, 2018.