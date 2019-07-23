A solid jump in fee revenue and a decline in expenses boosted F.N.B. Corp. to a 12% increase in second-quarter net income to $93.2 million.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., initially based in Elkin before moving to Raleigh.
Diluted earnings were 29 cents a share, up 3 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Loan revenue fell 2.2% to $218.3 million. The provision for loan losses dropped 22.6% to $11.5 million. The provision is a key financial factor, given it directly affects a bank’s bottom line.
Fee revenue climbed 15.3% to $74.8 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, were up 3.1% to $32.1 million.
Mortgage revenue jumped 28.2% to $7.8 million, reflecting recent decreases in mortgage interest rates. Some national and super-regional banks have put less emphasis on mortgage lending in recent quarters, in part reflecting increased competition from online mortgage lenders.
Non-interest expenses were down 4.2% to $175.2 million. The bank benefited from a lower Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. expense related to the elimination of the agency’s large bank surcharge in the fourth quarter.
F.N.B. reported $23.3 million in income-tax expenses in the quarter, compared with $22.5 million in the first quarter and $20.5 million a year ago. F.N.B. benefited from the federal corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21%, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
“The second quarter’s results included 12% annualized revenue growth driven by record noninterest income of $75 million, which includes record capital markets and mortgage banking revenue contribution,” Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.’s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
The bank said it has had success in capturing deposit share and loan growth in the Charlotte market during the quarter.
Nonperforming assets were at $125 million on June 30, compared with $132 million on March 31 and $133 million on June 30, 2018.
Collyn Gilbert, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, rated the quarterly performance as solid overall based on “stronger loan and deposit growth, which was met with a relatively stable core net interest margin.”
The Yadkin deal, the largest in the history of F.N.B., gave the bank its first presence in North Carolina with 98 branches, including four in Forsyth County and 39 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.