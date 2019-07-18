BB&T Corp. remained on a record profit pace for fiscal 2019 in preparing for its $29.7 billion acquisition of SunTrust Banks Inc.
BB&T reported Thursday record net income of $842 million for the second quarter.
When excluding $22 million in merger-related and cost-cutting initiative expenses, adjusted net income was a record $868 million.
Diluted earnings rose 10 cents year over year to $1.09. Excluding merger-related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.12.
The average earnings forecast was $1.08 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.
"These results were driven by strong loan growth, improved revenues led by record insurance income and a strong performance in investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions, as well as continued healthy asset quality," Kelly King, BB&T's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
BB&T and SunTrust announced Feb. 7 they will merge to form the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank with $442 billion in total assets and market capitalization of $66 billion.
The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is projected to close in the fourth quarter. Simultaneous shareholder meetings will be held July 30 in Greensboro and Atlanta.
However, Democratic congressional pushback on the formation of another potential “too big to fail” bank could delay federal regulatory approval until 2020.
The combined bank’s headquarters will be in Charlotte, though Winston-Salem would retain the community-banking operations and Atlanta would retain SunTrust’s corporate and investment banking operations.
King provided a brief update on the acquisition in his statement, commenting on the choice of Truist Financial Corp. as the combined bank's new brand that has drawn mixed reviews among consumers.
"This has been an exciting quarter as we have made significant progress building our new company, Truist, with our SunTrust partners," King said.
Unlike the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, BB&T’s sixth consecutive record quarterly performance was not driven significantly by the decline in federal corporate income-tax expense from 35% to 21% on Jan. 1, 2018.
For the second quarter, BB&T’s provision for income taxes was $232 million, compared with $202 million a year ago.
Noninterest expenses were up 1.8% to $1.75 billion.
Loan income slipped 0.3% to $1.52 billion, while the provision for loan losses increased 27.4% to $172 million, due primarily to loan growth during the quarter.
The biggest factor in the quarter was fee income jumping 10.6% to $1.35 billion.
The largest fee stream, insurance, was up 17.7% to a record $566 million. BB&T’s insurance agency and brokerage network is the fifth largest in the United States and sixth largest in the world. The bank completed in July 2018 its purchase of Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price.
Service charges on deposits rose 1.1% to $181 million, while investment-banking and brokerage fees and commissions climbed 20.2% to $131 million.
Mortgage banking rebounded during the second quarter to increase 20.2% to $113 million after generating $63 million in the first quarter.
The increase likely reflects higher consumer demand for residential loans and increased in commercial real-estate loans as mortgage rates dropped during the quarter. Some national and superregional banks have put less emphasis on mortgage lending in recent quarters, in part reflecting increased competition from online mortgage lenders.
However, BB&T said it plans to sell up to $4 billion in residential mortgage loans during the third quarter "to improve rate risk positioning" as it relates to the SunTrust acquisition.
The reduction in non-interest expenses was highlighted by a 51.3% drop in regulatory charges to $19 million. The regulatory charges decline reflected the elimination by the Trump administration of the special assessment for larger financial institutions.
Personnel expenses rose 4.3% to $1.12 billion, in large part because of salary increases awarded in early 2018.
Nonperforming assets were at $523 million on June 30 — the lowest amount since the second quarter of 2006, according to BB&T — compared with $584 million on March 31 and $624 million on June 30, 2018.
Net charge-offs were $142 million in the second quarter, compared with $147 million in the first quarter and $109 million a year ago.
The banks expect $2 billion in one-time merger charges. BB&T took $23 million in the second quarter.
The banks forecast generating $1.6 billion in annual net cost synergies by 2022. The primary sources of cost savings are expected to be in facilities, information technology/systems, shared services, retail banking and third-party vendors.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. The banks said they have 740 branches within 2 miles of each other within their markets.
Since the end of 2016, BB&T’s “disrupt or die/disrupt to thrive” initiative has led to reductions in employees — down 2,439 or 6.5%, to 35,334 — and branches — down 409, or 18.6% to 1,787.
BB&T's workforce declined by 563 from the first to second quarter, while the number of branches dropped by 84.
King said the bank has wrapped up the initiative, in part because of the megadeal announcement.
It is probable that Winston-Salem and Atlanta are going to experience a sizable number of corporate-headquarter jobs transferring to Charlotte.
“We want to make it very clear we don’t have an expectation that there’s going to be some dramatic, immediate change in employment in Winston-Salem or Atlanta,” King said when announcing the deal.
“Rather, what we think will happen is that as our company grows and prospers, we’ll see gainful employment increases in Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Atlanta,” he said.
King plans to move to Charlotte, along with the members of BB&T’s executive-management team who will help form the combined bank’s entity.
The banks have not announced the regional presidents as part of our Community Banking structure, BB&T spokesman Brian Davis said.
"The Community Banking function will be based in Winston-Salem under the leadership of David Weaver, who is part of the Truist executive management team and who will be based in Charlotte," Davis said.