A significant increase in fee income spurred a 21% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $116.8 million for First Horizon National Corp. as it prepares for a major growth spurt in 2020.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank's local ties come from its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp. in November 2017. First Horizon gained 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
First Horizon reported fourth-quarter diluted earnings of 37 cents a share.
Adjusted earnings were 47 cents when excluding acquisition, restructuring and other charges worth a combined 10 cents. Those included $16 million in Iberiabank-related expenses, $11 million in charitable contributions and $10 million in restructuring and re-branding expenses highlighted by converted from the Capital Bank brand in North Carolina.
The average earnings forecast was 42 cents by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Its Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area presence will expand significantly in April when it takes over nine SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the five-county area.
SunTrust's divestiture of 30 branches overall is part of an agreement that was necessary to secure U.S. Justice Department anti-trust approval for BB&T Corp.’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corp.
First Horizon is paying about $2.4 billion for the deposits in 30 branches, including $1.7 billion for those in the Triad and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA.
“We believe that those (SunTrust) branches are tremendous opportunity to fill in our existing footprint,” Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman, chief executive and president, told analysts.
“In the Chapel Hill-Durham area, the Winston-Salem area, we’re putting in place with one transaction probably 20 years’ worth of work in building (new) branches and building them out.”
Fee income for the fourth quarter rose 66% to $183.3 million, primarily led by a doubling of its fixed income revenue to $80.9 million.
Loan income was up 2% to $301.4 million. Its provision for loan losses rose 67% to $10 million.
The bank took $15.7 million in pre-tax expenses related to its planned $3.91 billion stock deal for Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp.
First Horizon's total assets would nearly double to $75 billion. It would gain a presence in three states — Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas — and increase its presence in Georgia and Texas, including entering Atlanta for the first time.
If the Iberiabank deals close in the second quarter as projected, First Horizon said it would have branch presence in 15 of the top-20 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
For the full year, First Horizon had a 19% decline in net income to $434.7 million compared with fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2018, First Horizon had a $212.86 million benefit from the sale of Visa Class B shares.
“First Horizon had a transformative year and delivered strong performance in 2019," Jordan said.
"Our momentum continued into the fourth quarter as we achieved higher returns, improved profitability, balance sheet growth and stable credit quality. We delivered on synergies created by the Capital Bank merger.
"I remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver on our strategic priorities, build shareholder value and serve even more customers and communities across the South," Jordan said.
For fiscal 2019, First Horizon had $133.3 million in income-tax expenses, down from $157.6 million in fiscal 2019. The federal corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Noninterest expenses were up 16% in the fourth quarter to $327.4 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $162.2 million on Dec. 31, compared with $172.5 million on Sept. 30 and $147.7 million on Dec. 31, 2018.
Net charge-offs were at $2.8 million on Dec. 31, compared with $14.6 million on Sept. 30 and $11.5 million on Dec. 31, 2018.
The bank said the net charge-off decrease was caused primarily by improvements in its regional banking commercial portfolio and consumer real estate portfolios.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said the bank continues to make good progress on lowering expenses, "which should improve further with the pending acquisition of Iberiabank."
Marinac maintained a “buy” rating on First Horizon with a $19 share-price target. The bank opened trading Friday at $16.56 with a 52-week range of $13.30 to $17.42.
