Triad consumers will be the beneficiaries of competition between Amazon and FedEx Corp. involving their "last mile" residential delivery services.
FedEx has chosen the Triad for the March debut of its first last-mile service in the nation.
The service will operate out of its 483,000-square-foot FedEx Ground facility in Kernersville that opened in 2011 and was expanded in 2013. It will focus on certain time-sensitive FedEx Express shipments to residences and businesses.
Amazon opened in October its first Triad delivery station in a 66,000-square-foot building at 7929 National Service Road with “hundreds of part- and full-time” workers already in place.
The property has a Colfax address but is in the High Point city limits. The station is the home base for the local Amazon delivery van fleet.
In July, FedEx announced it would no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as Amazon ramped up its Flex service.
FedEx said its goal is expanding the last-mile service in phases nationally this year.
“This move makes residential deliveries more efficient by putting the right package in the right network at the right cost to serve our customers,” Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
"This change leverages the strengths and investments in the FedEx Ground network, making it the network of choice for residential packages fueled by e-commerce.”
FedEx said the shift "will help improve safety and sustainability by reducing the number of delivery vehicles in neighborhoods."
FedEx said the last-mile initiative builds upon its expansion of large package handling for items, such as televisions and furniture, that consumers are increasingly ordering online.
Amazon's local last-mile service utilizes Amazon delivery vans or personal vehicles. Those jobs pay between $18 and $25 an hour with flexible work hours daily. For more information, go to https://flex.amazon.com/.
The delivery station is not directly connected to the Amazon Prime Now one-day delivery program, the spokeswoman said, but “does help with delivering products as quickly as possible to customers.”
Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business, said that "whether the product is apparel, household goods, business products or supplies, or even groceries, 'how' and 'when' a shopper's order is delivered, as well as how much that delivery costs, has become a key part of the decision to buy."
Beahm said there will continue to be increasing competition to own that last mile between the seller and the buyer.
"The Triad has become an important market for Amazon, to learn what works and doesn't work in the home and business delivery areas," Beahm said. "It's part of Amazon's value to its shoppers.
"With a FedEx hub located here as well, one would expect FedEx to be more aggressive in finding new markets for its delivery services as well. And it knows if it doesn't, Amazon will."
"Amazon has shown it is willing to be aggressive and own every step of this process. While Amazon may not be perceived as being in the delivery business, it clearly is. Controlling the delivery of its customers' orders helps Amazon ensure the quality of the customer shopping experience."
Beahm said that if FedEx is to remain competitive in the long run, it must grow its delivery service into new areas of delivery.
"The Triad is a great location for it to learn what works and doesn't, especially when you must go head-to-head against a force called Amazon," Beahm said.
Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said recently that its 1-million-square-foot Kernersville fulfillment center is on pace to open in early fall. It is forecast to reach full production capacity with 1,000 employees in time for the 2020 holiday-shopping season.
The plan is to begin hiring in late summer. The company plans to work with local groups, such as the United Way and Winston-Salem Urban League, with job fairs and advertising hiring procedures, along with sending applicants to www.amazondelivers.jobs.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection expert based in New Jersey, has projected the Kernersville fulfillment center could represent a $150 million capital investment.
The Kernersville centerr will primarily handle bulky items that are 18 inches and larger, as varied as diaper boxes and dog food, space heaters and bottled water, kayaks and furniture.
