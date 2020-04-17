In just two days, the first wave of federal unemployment insurance benefit payments has nearly doubled the amount of state payments since mid-March, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday.
The federal pandemic unemployment compensation program (PUC) is worth up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state UI benefits. The pipeline for those funds opened Wednesday.
Since then, DES has paid $228.47 million in PUC funds and $129.63 million in state UI funds. A total of 211,672 claimants have received funds from one or both programs.
By comparison, the maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350 with the average in the $260 to $280 range.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
In terms of UI claims, there were 19,011 filed Thursday for an overall total of 636,894 since March 15. Of the overall total, 86.5% of individuals cited the pandemic for their job loss, furlough or reduced wages.
The daily peak in N.C. UI claims was 34,706 on March 30.
The overall total through Thursday represents 12.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March, according to the monthly household survey.
The workforce fell by 2.8% from February to March, representing 180,275 fewer workers listed as employed, and a 35,020 increase in those listed as unemployed, typically signifying they were not actively looking for a job.
Some economists caution that North Carolina may not have reached a weekly peak considering it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of laid-off, furloughed or unemployed individuals have been unable to file their claims online or get needed call-center assistance.
DES officials project having more than 1,600 staff and contract workers processing claims and payments by April 24. That’s more than a threefold increase from DES staffing before the pandemic.
So far, DES has added 403 workers, including shifting 100 N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions staff, added 95 contract and temporary staff, and 200 private call-center agents.
The goal is adding another 600 private call-center agents and an additional 100 Division of Workforce Solutions staff.
“This will be the largest number of people working to provide unemployment benefits in North Carolina’s history,” Lockhart Taylor, DES’ assistant secretary, said in a statement.
“We are prepared to take whatever steps we need to take to deliver the help North Carolinians need during these difficult times.”
A second federal UI program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEUC — provides state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state weekly benefit in the past 12 months.
DES estimates the online filing system will be ready to accept claims by April 25.
The third federal UI program — pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA — provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It also is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
DES said it does not have a timeline for this program.
Updates about eligibility and how to apply for these benefits will be provided at des.nc.gov.
