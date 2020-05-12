The U.S. International Trade Commission voted Tuesday to conduct an investigation into a legal dispute involving British American Tobacco Plc and rival Philip Morris International Inc.
A patent-infringement lawsuit was filed April 9 by three Reynolds American Inc. business units focused on the technology involved in making heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.
The groups are R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
Besides PMI, those being sued include Altria Group Inc. and its U.S. subsidiary Philip Morris USA Inc.
An administrative law judge of the commission will hold an evidentiary hearing.
The Reynolds affiliates are requesting a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”
BAT has filed a similar complaint against PMI with the International Trade Commission, citing plans to sell glo, BAT’s version of heat-not-burn, in Germany this year.
Heat-not-burn cigarettes work this way: Smokers light a carbon tip that heats air that, as it is inhaled, passes over tobacco in a cylinder identical to a standard cigarette. The flavors of tobacco and nicotine are inhaled and then exhaled by smokers.
The complaint focuses on five heat-not-burn technology patents held by the company. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019. PMI is being accused of infringing on those patents with IQOS products that are branded as Marlboro HeatSticks.
The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October and Richmond in November.
The IQOS components cited by the Reynolds affiliates are the product’s holder (a rechargeable and reusable power unit), disposable tobacco stick, and charger.
“Defendants know of the asserted patents, know and specifically intend that the IQOS products infringe the asserted patents, and know that the IQOS products are especially made or especially adapted for use in infringing the asserted patents,” according to the complaint.
Philip Morris USA said in a statement April 10 that “we will review the allegations and vigorously defend this lawsuit.”
“IQOS is the only heated tobacco product authorized by the FDA for commercialization in the U.S.”
Reynolds said April 10 that “we have been innovating in this space for many years and, like any business, we have robust patent portfolios to protect that innovation, specifically in this case around our new products in each category: vapor, tobacco heating and modern oral.”
“We’re confident in our patent strategy, and we continue to seek patent protection for the technology and products we develop and we protect our IP globally.”
