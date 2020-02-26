A federal judge in Texas has dealt R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. another legal loss related to responsibility for annual Master Settlement Agreement-type payments on four traditional cigarette brands.
District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled Tuesday that Reynolds remains obligated to make millions of dollars of annual payments on the four brands.
The 1998 landmark MSA imposed fees on tobacco manufacturers based on their cigarette sales to pay for health-care costs in states. Although 46 states, including North Carolina, agreed to the MSA, Florida, Minnesota and Texas negotiated separate settlements.
Similar rulings have been made in Florida and Minnesota. All three cases were brought by their respective attorney general, Republicans in Florida and Texas, and Democrat in Minnesota.
Reynolds declined Wednesday to comment on the ruling. In January 2019, the company said its position remains that Imperial purchased the brands and ITG should be making the payments.
Reynolds divested Kool, Salem and Winston, while Lorillard Inc. divested Maverick, in order for Reynolds to gain federal regulatory approval of its $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard in June 2015.
The brands were sold for $7.1 billion to Imperial Brands Plc, which transferred them to U.S. subsidiary ITG of Greensboro. The four brands combined represent about 7.5% of the U.S. market share for traditional cigarettes.
Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, asked in January 2019 that a federal court require either Reynolds or ITG Brands LLC to make more than $125 million in payments.
"It is unclear whether the parties in 1998 envisioned the unprecedented consolidation that would occur within the domestic tobacco industry during the intervening two decades," Gilstrap wrote.
"However, it is certainly clear that no one considered — in light of Reynolds’ perpetual promise to pay Texas regarding the acquired brands — that Reynolds would sell those brands for $7.1 billion, and at the same time maintain that its responsibility to continue its payments to address the misery and costs visited upon the people of Texas by those brands had been snuffed out.":
Gilstrap said that "Reynolds accepted a perpetual release in return for agreeing to make perpetual payments.
"Nothing that has intervened since then has lessened that obligation. Reynolds remains as liable today as it was when it entered into the Texas settlement in 1998."
Paxton said the court determined that "Reynolds is obligated to pay Texas for sales of these cigarettes in perpetuity, and for significant amounts that are already past due."
Legal obligations
Paxton argued in his complaint that "nothing in the Texas settlement gives settling defendants, such as Reynolds, the power to unilaterally extinguish their liability."
"Texas urges that under well-settled Texas law, a contracting party cannot unilaterally eliminate its obligations under a contract via an assignment to a third party."
"Finally, Texas urges that the central purposes of the Texas settlement — finality and medical reimbursement — would be undercut if a settling defendant could eliminate its obligations under the settlement, while still profiting from the sales of those same cigarettes via a sale of the brands themselves."
Philip Morris USA filed a motion in the case to request that the federal court enforce the settlement payment obligations onto Reynolds.
"PMUSA asserts that the less Reynolds pays, the more it pays," according to the court order.
"PMUSA also represents that if this court recognizes a route for Reynolds to escape the obligations imposed by the Texas settlement, PMUSA will likely do the same."
Florida dispute
The Reynolds-Imperial deal included language that called on ITG to use its “reasonable best efforts” to reach an MSA settlement with Florida.
Imperial has countered it did not agree to assume the payments, and that it was relieved of payment responsibility since it couldn’t reach an agreement with then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi before the closing of the simultaneous purchases.
Both manufacturers have since chosen to not make the disputed MSA payments in the three states. Florida has said the disputed amounts were more than $93 million.
The first legal action commenced in Florida, where a Circuit Court judge has ruled Reynolds owes the state $93 million. In Minnesota, Ellison filed his lawsuit against Reynolds and ITG in March 2018.
In September, a Minnesota District Court assigned responsibility to Reynolds and will determine how much the company owes the state.
“The historic tobacco settlement two decades ago set a high standard for holding corporations accountable for harm they’ve done to Minnesota,” said Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general and a former U.S. House member.
Judge Jeffery Gillen of the 15th Florida Circuit Court ruled in December 2017 that Reynolds still has liability obligation for the brands even though ITG is getting the revenue from their sales. Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi estimated the annual payment is about $30 million.
Bondi said her action “made clear (the state) does not claim that by closing on the asset-purchase agreement Imperial automatically assumed liability for the payments. The sale of major, pre-existing tobacco brands to another company for billions of dollars does not cause the payment obligations to vanish like a puff of smoke.”
Gillen said that although the Delaware case has implications for the Florida case, it is up to the Florida legislature to pass legislation making Imperial legally responsible for making the MSA payments on the four brands.
