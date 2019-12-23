A federal judge has dismissed a class-action antitrust lawsuit filed by a former all-America college football player against IMG College LLC and 89 universities that are clients of the marketing agency.
The lawsuit was filed by Chris Spielman, a former Ohio State linebacker, in July 2017 in the Southern District of Ohio.
Added as defendants in November 2017 were Nike Inc., Nike USA Inc., Endeavor Inc. and universities that included Appalachian State, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, Miami, Fla., North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
The dismissal on Nov. 27 came about a year after Spielman and Ohio State reached a $140,000 settlement related to the university’s use of his name and image. Spielman sought $75,000 in damages.
Spielman claimed Ohio State and IMG “exploited and illegally used former players’ names, images and likenesses (in photos, advertising and merchandise) for profit over a number of years ... and they engaged in a scheme to restrain trade and profit from the former players.”
Spielman said in November 2018 he planned to donate the settlement funds to two medical research causes, including one named in memory of his wife, Stefanie, who died from breast cancer in 2009.
The settlement, however, did not cover IMG College, IMG Worldwide Inc. and WME Entertainment — the parent company of IMG at the time — and the universities.
IMG College and rival Learfield merged in January 2019, combining the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.
The complaint was amended in November 2017 to target licensing contracts between the 89 universities and IMG College.
The complaint referred to the universities as “co-conspirators” for depriving “all current and former student-athletes” playing with the NCAA Division I football bowl subdivision of making money off their images.
Judge Michael Watson agreed with IMG’s claim that Spielman’s settlement with Ohio State made his complaint “futile because it removed a required and indispensable party to the case.”
Spielman’s complaint accuses the defendants of anti-trust violations “by engaging in a price-fixing conspiracy and a group boycott/refusal to deal that has unlawfully foreclosed class members from receiving compensation in connection with the commercial exploitation” of their images, names and likenesses.
For example, a Google search for Spielman and his No. 36 Ohio State jersey in November 2017 listed several options for purchasing a Nike version from websites that include www.osujerseys.com, eBay and www.uniquecollegeshirts.com. Each jersey version had Spielman’s name of the back.
Another example cited in the complaint is a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players with a Honda logo. Honda’s contract for the banners was with IMG.
The defendants argued the complaint should have been dismissed because of Ohio State’s “Eleventh Amendment sovereign immunity.” They also claimed IMG should be dismissed because Spielman’s complaint “gives no facts to show that IMG has done anything wrong,” such as that IMG College has used Spielman’s likeness and that IMG College “does not control any associated revenue streams.”
The Spielman complaint was filed about three years after a federal judge in San Francisco ruled in August 2014 in a case involving former UCLA basketball standout Ed O’Bannon that the NCAA can’t stop college football and basketball players from selling the rights to their names and likenesses.
That ruling opened a path for athletes to get payouts once their college careers are over.
In the O’Bannon case, the legal fight was a battle over hundreds of millions in television contracts that attorneys for the plaintiffs said should be shared with the athletes themselves. The judge ruled the NCAA could set a cap on the money paid to athletes, as long as it allows at least $5,000 a year for big-school football and basketball players.
