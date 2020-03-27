North Carolinians affected by the COVID-19 virus can have their insurance premium payments deferred for 30 days, starting Friday, according to the state’s Insurance commissioner.
Mike Causey has activated an emergency declaration to defer those payments.
Department spokesman Barry Smith said the deferral “only applies to individuals who cannot meet their due dates because of COVID-19 issues.”
“So everyone does not get a deferral. Just those who need one. People who are able to make their payments can certainly do so.”
The declaration became available when President Donald Trump approved on Wednesday a federal disaster designation for North Carolina. The designation allowed Causey to invoke the deferral order.
“The commissioner’s order applies to all insurance companies defined in the statute, including health insurance, residential property and automobile insurance,” according to a department statement.
However, Smith said it does not apply to employer self-insured plans.
“This order also applies to collection agencies, motor clubs and premium finance companies licensed” by the department, the department said.
“The order will defer not only premium payments, but will also defer statutory time requirements. Notices of cancellation, for example, will be deferred.”
There is a big stipulation to the 30-day deferral: Once it expires, policyholders will be required to bring their payments current to avoid cancellation.
“My hope is this deferral will provide policyholders breathing room while they get back on their feet as a result of economic hardships due to the COVID-19 health emergency,” Causey said.
Causey said that before the federal disaster designation, several insurers were working with customers to extend grace periods for late payments.
Causey’s order, however, requires all companies to defer payments as required by the statute.
“Consumers are encouraged to check with their insurance company or representative to determine how this order affects their insurance policy,” the department said.
