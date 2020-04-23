Tobacco manufacturers have received a 120-day extension — until Sept. 9 — for filing premarket applications with the Food and Drug Administration for electronic cigarettes and other next-generation products.
A federal court in Maryland approved Wednesday moving the deadline from May 12 at the FDA’s request in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its staffing and those of the manufacturers.
The application is necessary for manufacturers to be included in a 12-month FDA review process. It includes makers of nicotine liquids.
The FDA has stressed that any e-cigarette product currently available at retail “is illegally marketed” and only permitted “as an exercise of its enforcement discretion.”
“FDA remains acutely aware of the recent surge in youth use of e-cigarettes and the public health imperative that these and other deemed new tobacco products undergo premarket review,” the agency said Thursday.
The FDA said it “strongly encourages applicants who are able to submit applications to do so as soon as possible.”
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.
If e-liquid manufacturers don’t apply, their products would be deemed as illegal to sell.
However, being in the process allows their product to stay in the marketplace through the review process.
“In all reality, the FDA had no choice but to move the deadline, as the pandemic is not just impacting individual companies, but the capacity of the FDA’s research and science laboratories,” said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.
“We continue to call upon HHS Secretary Alex Azar to live up to his pledge to streamline the process, particularly for small and medium-sized business.”
A coalition of public-health and anti-tobacco advocacy groups sued to require the FDA to adhere to the May 12 deadline as part of the coalition’s effort to reduce underage use of tobacco products.
The coalition said in March that “while we do not intend to formally oppose the FDA’s current request due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, any extension should be brief, and tobacco companies cannot be allowed to use this public health emergency to continue avoiding their legal obligation to submit their products for FDA review.”
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. said April 15 it had submitted a second and third premarket application for its Vuse electronic cigarette.
The applications are for the Vibe and Ciro version of Vuse, the No. 2-selling e-cigarette in the U.S.
Reynolds submitted an application for Vuse Solo on Oct. 21. The applications include multiple flavor variants for each brand style.
“We have worked diligently to develop the same level of scientific evidence for our other deemed products with the intention of submitting all applications by May 12,” Reynolds said in a statement.
“Now that FDA, in light of the coronavirus, has obtained the necessary approvals to move the filing deadline to Sept. 9, we hope that the agency prioritize enforcement against illegally marketed tobacco products introduced after August 8, 2016.”
The FDA’s premarket application process requires tobacco manufacturers provide not only information on the composition, design and manufacturing process, but also chemistry, toxicological and behavioral studies that demonstrate the product — when used — is appropriate for the protection of the public health.
“We are optimistic that we will receive a favorable marketing order for all of our applications, which would enable us to provide adult tobacco consumers with multiple acceptable alternatives to cigarettes,” said James Figler, Reynolds’ head of scientific and regulatory affairs.
The nicotine liquids for use with open-pod e-cigarettes are available in tobacco and vape shops — in large part because the FDA and other Trump administration officials believe those products lack appeal to individuals under age 21 and that those shops are more responsible at age-verification policies than other retail outlets.
However, the FDA also determined that makers of the nicotine liquids are manufacturers, and thus required to submit the premarket application.
Analysts, industry officials and advocates have said for years it could cost millions of dollars for each product to go through the premarket regulatory pipeline.
The FDA, meanwhile, has estimated it would cost about $500,000 per product. FDA officials are offering application assistance to small manufacturers of vaping liquids.
