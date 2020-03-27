Friday's release of the February unemployment rate for North Carolina represents a socioeconomic calm before the surge.
The jobless rate remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported. It reflected the latest sign of a state job market seemingly on cruise control since January 2017.
Now the report, even though disclosed on its normal release date, is dramatically outdated given the record flood of unemployment insurance benefit claims since March 16.
Because the U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week containing the 12th of the month, the state, metro and county rates for February and March won't reflect the enormity of the rate surge.
For example, there were 3,533 claims for the week that ended March 14, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The number of claims jumped 93,587 just a week later — a stunning increase on its own given the peak for an entire month was 100,000 at the heart of the Great Recession.
Unfortunately, the March 21 claims already have been surpassed by this week's numbers of more than 125,000 as of Friday morning.
The odds are high that the March 28 claims won't stand as the peak either.
The February report "is a non-issue," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"What we really need to focus on is the April federal unemployment rate instead, which will give us insight into how bad next month’s state unemployment rate might be."
Patrick McHugh, senior policy analyst with left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said the COVID-19 outbreak "is showing how fragile our economy already was, how incomplete the recovery from the Great Recession proved to be and how little financial cushion many North Carolina families have to fall back on.”
"An unprecedented number of North Carolinians have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks. We’re still in the early phases of this crisis, so without sustained action at both the state and federal levels, families across this state are going to be in real trouble.”
Before the COVID-19 impact, the two standard employment measuring sticks again offered a mixed view of the state economy during February
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 3,957 in the labor force from January to February, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce to pursue a job. Labor force typically is defined by economists as counting those employed plus those looking for employment.
There was an increase of 6,250 individuals considered employed, as well as an additional 2,293 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
Since February 2019, the labor force has increased by 61,963, reflecting 84,031 gaining employment over the year and 22,068 more considered as unemployed.
Meanwhile, according to the employers’ survey, there was a net year-over-year gain of 5,900 jobs between January and December, reflecting an additional 4,200 private-sector and 1,700 government jobs.
Commerce reported major swings in employment in most of the industry categories over the month, including a net gain of 1,900 in the lower-wage sector of leisure and hospitality that has likely been erased over the past two weeks.
There also was a net gain of 2,100 professional and business services jobs, 1,500 in financial activities and 400 in construction.
Somewhat offsetting those gains were the losses of 600 jobs each in manufacturing and the "other services" category, 500 in education and health services, and 200 in trade, transportation and utilities.
For the past 12 months, there has been a net gain of 50,500 private-sector jobs and 8,100 government jobs.
Leading the way were leisure and hospitality at 22,800, financial activities at 11,300, and trade, transportation and utilities at 6,600. There was a loss of 500 jobs in professional and business services.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working versus looking for work.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.3% on Dec. 31, compared with 7% nationally on Feb. 29.
Those rates are likely to jump dramatically over the next few months as well.
