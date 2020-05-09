Tobacco manufacturers appear likely to receive a second temporary reprieve on meeting enhanced public-health restrictions, another ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration signed off March 18 on a new set of 11 graphic warning labels for traditional cigarettes that are toned down considerably from its first attempt in 2012.
The warnings were mandated by a federal judge for cigarette packaging and marketing. The ruling does not affect other tobacco products, such as electronic cigarettes.
The FDA set a June 18, 2021, deadline for the labels to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.
On April 3, Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group filed a joint motion requesting a preliminary injunction on implementing the labels and a ruling to prohibit enforcement. The manufacturers repeated their claims that the labels violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
On Wednesday, the FDA and the manufacturers filed a joint motion to extend the deadline by 120 days to Oct. 16, 2021.
The manufacturers said the pandemic has complicated their ability to meet the June 18, 2021, deadline. There is a recent precedent in a federal court issuing a request deadline delay.
On April 23, the manufacturers received a 120-day extension — from May 12 until Sept. 9 — for filing premarket applications with the FDA for electronic cigarettes and other next-generation products.
Making their cases
The manufacturers claim they would experience “irreparable harm because none of them will be compensable by money damages should the rule and/or graphic warnings requirement in the Tobacco Control Act be invalidated.”
The FDA said in the motion it “remains fully committed to the rule and would not agree to postpone its effective date but for the extraordinary disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Defendants do not concede that plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm absent this postponement, or are entitled to any form of preliminary relief.”
The new set contains images of diseased lungs, a man experiencing erectile dysfunction, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.
But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, as the FDA proposed.
Instead, the FDA said the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to extremities and Type 2 diabetes.
“The 11 finalized cigarette health warnings represent the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.
The new warnings must be randomly and equally displayed and distributed on cigarette packages and rotated quarterly in cigarette advertisements.
A coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health groups sued the FDA in October 2016, saying it “unlawfully withheld” or “unreasonably delayed” issuing its final rule.
“The current U.S. cigarette warnings, which are printed on the side of cigarette packs and haven’t been updated since 1984, are stale, unnoticed and fail to contribute to greater progress in reducing cigarette smoking,” according to the coalition.
The public-health coalition said last week “there is no justification for the delay.”
“Never has it been more important for cigarette packs and ads to feature health warnings that effectively communicate the full range of diseases caused by smoking, including lung and heart diseases and diabetes, all of which are risk factors for COVID-19.
“We urge the (Trump) administration to vigorously defend these warnings in court and urge the court to reject the proposed four-month delay,” according to the coalition. “Even with the pending lawsuits, the industry has more than ample time to comply with the deadline set by the FDA.”
Premarket application delay
The FDA made the delay request for the premarket tobacco applications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its staffing and those of the manufacturers.
The application is necessary for manufacturers to be included in a 12-month FDA review process. It includes makers of nicotine liquids.
The FDA has stressed that any e-cigarette product currently available at retail “is illegally marketed” and only permitted “as an exercise of its enforcement discretion.”
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.
If e-liquid manufacturers don’t apply, their products would be deemed as illegal to sell.
However, being in the process allows their product to stay in the marketplace through the review process.
