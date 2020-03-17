The Food and Drug Administration signed off Tuesday on a new set of 11 graphic warning labels for traditional cigarettes that are toned down considerably for its first attempt in 2012.
The warnings were mandated by a federal judge to be in place by mid-March for cigarette packaging and marketing. The ruling does not affect other tobacco products, such as electronic cigarettes.
By June 18, 2021, the labels would be required to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of cigarette packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of cigarette advertisements.
The new set contains images of diseased lungs, a man experiencing erectile dysfunction, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.
But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, the FDA previously proposed.
Instead, the FDA said the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to the extremities and type 2 diabetes.
“The 11 finalized cigarette health warnings represent the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years,” said Mitch Zeller, director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.
The new warnings must be randomly and equally displayed and distributed on cigarette packages and rotated quarterly in cigarette advertisements.
Reynolds still opposes new labels
Reynolds American Inc. said in a statement that "we support the goal of reinforcing and sustaining the near universal public awareness of the dangers of smoking."
"But attempting to shock cigarette smokers away from making an informed choice through the use of grotesque pictorial warnings is poor public health policy, as well as an unconstitutional violation of free speech.
"We are evaluating our options and will communicate next steps soon.”
A coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health groups sued the FDA in October 2016, saying it “unlawfully withheld” or “unreasonably delayed” issuing its final rule.
“The current U.S. cigarette warnings, which are printed on the side of cigarette packs and haven’t been updated since 1984, are stale, unnoticed and fail to contribute to greater progress in reducing cigarette smoking,” according to the coalition.
On Tuesday, the coalition said "the FDA must now ensure these warnings are fully implemented and vigorously defended against likely legal challenges by the tobacco industry."
"Congress first mandated graphic cigarette warnings more than 10 years ago and we cannot afford more delays."
Are labels working?
The governments of more than 120 countries require similar graphic warning labels. Australia, which was among the first to introduce the labels and has some of the most graphic images, is perhaps the most noteworthy.
The public health advocacy coalition says that studies around the world “have shown that graphic warnings are most effective at informing consumers about the health risks of smoking, preventing children and other nonsmokers from starting to smoke and motivating smokers to quit.”
“They will help the United States catch up to the 120-plus countries that have adopted this best-practice strategy to reduce tobacco use and save lives,” the coalitions said.
“Research shows that the current warnings on cigarettes, which have not changed since 1984, have become virtually invisible to both smokers and nonsmokers, in part because of their small size, location and lack of an image," Zeller said Tuesday.
"The new cigarette health warnings complement other critical FDA actions, including outreach campaigns targeted to both adults and youth, to educate the public about the dangers associated with using cigarettes, as well as other tobacco products."
A local survey of smokers for the initial set of images in 2012 found many saying they would just buy a holder to place their cigarettes in so they would not have to see the graphics.
Several published studies have found mixed smoker reactions to the initial nine proposed labels.
In December 2010, an FDA study found putting graphic-warning labels on cigarette packs may stir emotions but not lead to quitting.
UNC Chapel Hill researchers said in June 2016 that 40% of participants in their study said they were more likely to consider quitting after exposure to the graphic images, compared with 34% with the text warning.
A February 2016 study published by University of Illinois researchers in the journal Communication Research suggests graphic images strike some people as manipulative, a reaction that could backfire on the attempt to steer individuals away from smoking.
