The Trump administration is trying to balance saving lives from underage use of tobacco products and saving tens of thousands of vaping manufacturing and retail jobs, according to analysts and advocates.
The plan unveiled formally by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday is projected to go into effect in early February.
The FDA would eliminate all cartridge electronic-cigarette flavorings except for tobacco and menthol — those that are legal in traditional cigarettes.
The FDA gave manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, with just 30 days to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” or to risk enforcement actions.
The countdown appears to affect tobacco and vape shops that make their own nicotine liquids for open-pod e-cigarettes.
The FDA said for manufacturers and vape shops that submit premarket applications for their e-cigarette and vaping products by a court-ordered May 12 deadline, those products would be allowed to stay on the market for what is projected to be a 12-month review process from the time of submission.
Some vaping advocates have said the premarket application process is too costly and too cumbersome for most vape shops.
The proposal “is intended to represent a compromise of sorts of which no one, I am afraid, will be totally satisfied,” said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.
“It is being played out like a political football with the administration wanting to save kids and jobs and votes, and the Democrats saying this is far from good enough for industries whose only goal is to addict the next generation.
“I anticipate litigation from various stakeholders who aren’t satisfied with what this so-called compromise achieves,” Ballin said.
Tobacco and vaping advocacy groups have been urging the administration to consider the likely closing of thousands of vape shops nationwide if the liquid for the open pods were banned.
Trump told reporters Tuesday that “we think we are going to get back in the market very, very quickly. We have a very big industry. We’re going to take care of the industry.”
Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the administration “is breaking its promise to kids and families to eliminate the flavored e-cigarettes that are driving an epidemic of youth nicotine addiction.”
“By leaving menthol flavored e-cigarettes widely available ... it is a capitulation to both Juul and vape shops.”
Anti-smoking advocates, meanwhile, say reducing e-cigarette flavorings to tobacco and menthol will lead to fewer adult smokers quitting more harmful traditional cigarettes, thus failing to improve public health as is the FDA’s mission.
Myers said the FDA’s regulatory plan “makes it even more critical that Congress, states and cities quickly prohibit the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed into law Dec. 16 a ban on flavored e-cigarettes outside tobacco. On Nov. 27, Massachusetts became the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes outside tobacco and also eliminate menthol cigarettes.
Some anti-smoking advocates say the new FDA e-cigarette restrictions will cause as much public-health harm for adult smokers as they contribute to lower underage smoking and vaping.
“Nicotine use among youth is a public health challenge, while the 500,000 annual deaths from cigarette smoking is a public health catastrophe,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“These measures may or may not have an impact on youth vaping and could potentially drive illicit product sales.
“They also continue a pattern of focusing on measures that restrict the ability of adult smokers to get off lethal cigarettes, and that undoubtedly has lethal results,” Sweanor said.
Gregory Conley, president of advocacy group American Vaping Association, said the May 12 deadline for manufacturers and vape shops that mix nicotine liquids to submit premarket applications provides just a short-term reprieve for the vape-shop owners.
“This move will allow thousands of small businesses to remain open, but short-term exemptions will mean little without long-term reforms at the FDA” that include a lower-cost application and review process.
“We are now 130 days away from the exact class of vaping products President Trump exempted from his ban — open tank systems — being banned because of the sky-high costs associated with Obama-era rules the FDA is retroactively enforcing on vaping companies.”
“President Trump will get the blame if America’s vape shops are forced to close their doors in May,” Conley said. “The smart ones know that the (premarket) deadline in May has the potential to be the true killer.”
Conley said the reality from banning non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors in cartridge e-cigarettes is “that not every adult ex-smoker who currently uses NJoy or Vuse will switch over to open-pod systems, or be satisfied with (those) flavors.”
“Some of them will return to smoking. The cavalier attitude of some activist groups and federal health officials to the potential of ex-smokers going back to Marlboros is deeply disappointing.”
Stefanie Miller, an analyst with Sandhill Strategy LLC, said she also expects litigation by companies “in response to what will likely be construed as arbitrary enforcement activity by FDA.”
“Enforcement in this case we expect will begin with warning letters that threaten future legal or monetary penalties based on inaction to remedy the violation. The largest, aggregate monetary penalty FDA can issue against a company for violations of the law per the Tobacco Control Act is $10 million.”
