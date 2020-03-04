Electronic cigarettes sales continued to slump during February, with recent federal regulatory changes playing a key role in demand declining for closed-pod cartridges.
Overall sales of mainstream e-cigarette products, as determined by total dollar amount, dropped 14.5% for the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared with the same period a year ago, according to the latest Nielsen report released Tuesday.
The latest Food and Drug Administration tobacco industry restrictions debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings,” or risk enforcement actions as of Feb. 6.
The menthol and tobacco flavors still allowed for cartridge electronic-cigarette flavorings are the same as those that are legal in traditional cigarettes. Feb. 6 also was the deadline for retailers to stop selling those products.
On Jan. 2, the FDA said that makers of nicotine liquids, also known as e-liquids, for open-pod/disposable e-cigarettes were considered as manufacturers, thus subject to a May 12 deadline for submitting a premarket application to the FDA.
However, those nicotine liquids remain available until at least May 12 in tobacco and vape shops — in large part because FDA and other Trump administration officials believe that those products don’t appeal to people under 21 and that those shops are more responsible about verifying ages than other retail outlets.
The Nielsen report showed the influence of the new FDA regulations. Cartridge e-cigarettes sales declined by 7.4% year over year, while the open-pod e-cigarettes were up 36.3%.
"The e-cigarette category has now delivered sequential declines for six of the last seven periods following the recent vaping-related illness outbreak and recent regulatory changes," Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth continued to decrease steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The volume was down 1.4% during the Feb. 22 period, compared with the Jan. 25 report having a 11.4% increase and the Dec. 28 report having a 24.7% increase.
Juul’s four-week volume has declined from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10 report to a 10.8% decline for the latest report. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data. Juul holds a 47.3% market share, down from 57.6% on the Jan. 22 report.
NJoy continued to benefit from its discount-pricing initiative to post a 13.6% year-over-year boost, now worth an 18.3% market share.
Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had a 6.6% year-over-year gain and grew its No. 2 market share from 18.2% to 22.4%.
Imperial Brands Plc’s blu eCigs brand had a 2.7% decrease and a 5.5% market share, up from 4.7%.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
On Jan. 28, the CDC said “evidence is not sufficient to rule out the contribution of other chemicals of concern, including chemicals in either THC or non-THC products, in some of the reported cases.”
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarette cartridges of Juul, Vuse, Njoy and blu eCigs.
Pro-vaping advocates have complained that for most vape shops the premarket application process is too costly — estimated to be between $500,000 and several millions of dollars per application — and too cumbersome. They predict the majority of shops will go out of business shortly after the May 12 deadline unless Congress or the FDA amends the new regulatory requirements.
Lyle Beckwith, senior vice president of government relations for the National Association of Convenience Stores, said that “our initial feeling is that while the open-pod flavors will not be a priority enforcement, any vape shop that mixes flavors will have to apply by May 12” or go out of business."
For manufacturers that submit premarket applications, their products would be allowed to stay on the market for what is projected to be a 12-month review process from the time of submission.
“Importantly, the FDA’s enforcement priorities are not a ‘ban’ on flavored or cartridge-based ENDS,” the FDA said, using the acronym for electronic nicotine delivery system. If a product meets the premarket standards, “then the FDA could authorize that product for sale.”
