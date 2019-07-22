The Food and Drug Administration will review the public health benefits of making cigarettes with very low levels of nicotine available to smokers.
The FDA said Friday it will study two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century Group Inc.
A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared to cigarettes.
The company, based in Clarence, N.Y., operates a tobacco manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count.
22nd Century filed applications in December for its “Brand A” product, which has been the subject of more than 50 global studies. Some of those studies have been funded all or in part by the FDA and National Institutes of Health.
The products initially would go by the brand VLNTM King and VLNTM Menthol King. The FDA has authority over product names.
22nd Century claims its cigarette brands with very low nicotine levels have shown in studies to: lower exposure to toxins across time; contribute to smokers consuming fewer cigarettes per day; greater reduction in nicotine dependence; and more days in which participants had cigarette-free days.
“We believe that the public-health implications of very-low nicotine content cigarettes are enormous,” said Henry Sicignano III, 22nd Century’s president and chief executive.
Anti-smoking advocates have expressed concern that reducing nicotine levels too much could lead smokers to consume more cigarettes to get the same amount of nicotine, thereby increasing their exposure to carcinogens from the burning of the tobacco leaves.
Weighing benefits and risks
22nd Century also filed in December a premarket tobacco application for the Brand A product.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
“Together, these important applications seek the FDA’s authorization to commercialize the company’s VLNTM cigarettes and to advertise that the VLNTM cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine as compared to the 100 leading cigarette brands in the United States,” the company said in December.
22nd Century bases the claim of 95% less nicotine on its VLNTM products containing just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared to an average of 20 milligrams, or 0.71 ounces, for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
The Federal Register will publish a notice establishing a formal docket for public comments on www.regulations.gov at a later date.
The FDA said it would post application materials, including current and future amendments, to the Center for Tobacco Products’ website as materials are redacted.
In March 2018, the FDA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking “to explore a product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels.”
“This new regulatory step advances a comprehensive policy framework that we believe could help avoid millions of tobacco-related deaths across the country,” then-FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.
FDA could alter marketplace
In June, Morgan Stanley analysts issued a report in which they determined a dramatic decline in revenue — up to 50% by 2034 — could face tobacco manufacturers if the FDA succeeds in establishing significantly lower nicotine levels, particularly in traditional cigarettes.
“Reducing nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels, in our view, would be a potential game-changer for the U.S. industry,” according to the report.
With the lower nicotine levels, the tobacco industry could lose up to $165 billion in combined profits over the next 15 years even if manufacturers gain revenue from innovation nicotine products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes and oral nicotine products.
Lindsey Stroud, state government relations manager with right-leaning think tank Heartland Institute, cautioned that the “FDA has yet to approve a premarket tobacco production application” for traditional cigarettes.
However, in November 2015, Swedish Match has become the first tobacco company to have a product innovation — eight General snus styles — approved in the premarket tobacco product process.
A study on very-low-nicotine cigarettes, released in September, found that smokers benefit more from an immediate, rather than gradual, reduction when it comes to risk exposure.
“It is critically important that the FDA give equal priority to ensuring that users of cigarettes are provided with significantly lower risk tobacco and nicotine alternatives, and that the public receives truthful information about their lower risks,” said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.
In December 2017, six styles of Camel Snus became the first Reynolds American Inc. tobacco products to enter the FDA review process for gaining modified-risk status. The styles are Frost, Frost Large, Mellow, Mint, Robust and Winterchill.