22nd Century Group Inc. received authorization Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration to market and sell at retail two styles of its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
The company has its production plant and the bulk of its 79 workers in Mocksville.
The FDA approved 22nd Century's Moonlight and Moonlight menthol styles that entered the premarket tobacco application process in December. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in Tuesday's statement that today’s authorization represents the first product "to successfully demonstrate the potential for these types of tobacco products to help reduce nicotine dependence among addicted smokers."
"We’ll be closely monitoring how Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol are marketed, and will take action as necessary if the company fails to comply with any applicable statutory or regulatory requirements, or if there is a notable increase in the number of non-smokers, including youth, using these products.”
22nd Century could not be immediately reached for comment about the FDA decision.
Investors responded to the FDA approval by sending 22nd Century's share price up as much as 46% in early trading Tuesday, or from 83 cents to $1.21.
The company bases its claim of 95% less nicotine on its products containing just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared with an average of 20 milligrams, or 0.71 ounces, for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
According to 22nd Century, studies have shown that its low-nicotine cigarettes: lessen exposure to toxins across time; contribute to smokers consuming fewer cigarettes a day; create a greater reduction in nicotine dependence; and lead to more cigarette-free days.
"Following a rigorous science-based review ... the agency determined that authorizing these reduced nicotine products for sale in the U.S. is appropriate for the protection of the public health," the FDA said in a statement.
The agency cited "several key considerations, such as the potential to reduce nicotine dependence in addicted adult smokers, who may also benefit from decreasing nicotine exposure and cigarette consumption.
"The agency determined that non-smokers, including youth, are unlikely to start using the products, and those who experiment are less likely to become addicted than people who experiment with conventional cigarettes."
Anti-smoking advocates have expressed concern that reducing nicotine levels too much could lead smokers to consume more cigarettes to get the same amount of nicotine, thereby increasing their exposure to carcinogens from the burning of the tobacco leaves.
The FDA said it took those concerns into consideration.
"Generally, the FDA determined that smokers of reduced nicotine cigarettes tend to actually decrease the number of cigarettes smoked per day and that they do not change the intensity of their puff or inhalation," the FDA said.
"The products share similar adverse health risks as conventional cigarettes. There are no safe tobacco products, and those who do not use tobacco products should not start."
The FDA decision comes less than a month after it appeared the Trump administration had signaled that dramatically lowering nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes would no longer be a priority. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services disclosed the policy reversal in a regulatory filing Nov. 20.
Cliff Fleet, who stepped down as 22nd Century's chief executive on Friday, said in a Nov. 21 statement that the company "is disappointed that FDA appears to have delayed its efforts to enact a product standard rule to lower the amount of nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the United States to non-addictive levels."
“We are encouraged, however, that FDA publicly stated that the agency continues to work on the nicotine-reduction rule."
22nd Century will not be permit to market the very-low-nicotine cigarettes on television and radio. The FDA "is placing stringent restrictions on how the products are marketed — particularly via websites and through social media platforms — by including restrictions that prevent advertising from being targeted to youth."
The FDA has not made a decision on 22nd Century's modified risk tobacco product applications. A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with cigarettes.
Fleet said 22nd Century "remains optimistic about the approval of our MRTP application for very-low nicotine content cigarettes."
"We believe this application is moving quickly through the agency’s scientific review process, and we plan to launch this product in the U.S. after we receive an MRTP marketing order for this application."
The FDA decision on the 22nd Century products came as a surprise to some tobacco analysts.
“We have long thought FDA was unlikely to issue a proposed rule to cap the amount of allowable nicotine in combustible cigarettes this year,” said Stefanie Miller, an analyst with Sandhill Strategy.
Miller said that if the FDA does release the notice for its nicotine-cap rule, “we think that will start a two- to three-year clock before they announce the final regulation.”
“Once that happens, we expect the real fun to begin, as tobacco companies are highly likely to sue FDA immediately following the release of the final rule,” she said.
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in November that "if the FDA abandons its plan to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes, it will miss an unprecedented opportunity to improve health and save lives in our country."
