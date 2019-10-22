A smokeless tobacco product has made it through the Food and Drug Administration's lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product.
A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks FDA approval to advertise those products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with cigarettes.
The FDA provided that authorization Tuesday for eight General Snus styles by Swedish Match USA Inc.
Anti-smoking advocates say the FDA's General Snus ruling should bode well for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Camel Snus products, which entered the FDA regulatory gauntlet in April 2017.
Snus are teabag-like pouches or loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum, but that doesn’t require spitting. They are marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited.
The Swedish manufacturer began the modified-risk regulatory process in June 2014 in an application that contained more than 100,000 pages.
The General Snus styles have been available at retail since 2015 after clearing the FDA's premarket tobacco application process, which requires the agency to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
“Today’s decision is a huge accomplishment for public health in the U.S. and another step toward realizing our vision of a world without cigarettes,” Gerry Roerty, Swedish Match's general counsel, said in a statement.
"We now have the opportunity and responsibility to inform cigarette users who cannot abstain that General Snus can be a risk-reducing alternative."
Swedish Match said it can begin marketing the modified-risk designation once the FDA approves of its marketing plan, likely 30 days after that occurs.
"Today’s action further authorizes the manufacturer to market these specific products with the claim 'Using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis,' the FDA said in a statement.
"The FDA made this authorization after reviewing scientific evidence submitted by the company that supports this claim."
The FDA cautioned the modified-risk designation "does not mean these products are safe or 'FDA approved.' "
"All tobacco products are potentially harmful and addictive, and those who do not use tobacco products should continue to refrain from their use. The modified risk orders are product-specific and limited to five years."
Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said that in addition to stringent restrictions to limit youth access and exposure to advertising, "this time-limited authorization comes with a number of post-market requirements that will allow us to keep a close watch on the marketplace."
That includes General Snus packaging and advertising carrying the warning statements required for all smokeless tobacco products.
Camel Snus next?
Camel Snus has been the dominant snus product in the U.S. since its 2006 debut.
Reynolds submitted its applications in April 2017, which included more than 450,000 pages of data and extensive scientific research.
In September 2018, an FDA scientific advisory committee approved advancing the modified-risk applications for six Camel Snus styles to the agency. The styles are Frost, Frost Large, Mellow, Mint, Robust and Winterchill.
A key element in the modified-risk pathway process was Reynolds submitting, and the committee reviewing, proposed marketing and advertising materials.
Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on the FDA's General Snus ruling.
James Figlar, executive vice president of research and development for Reynolds, said in September 2018 that the FDA approving of the Camel Snus styles as modified-risk tobacco products “would be a scientifically sound step toward reducing the harm caused by cigarettes and is consistent with the FDA’s vision to put in place a comprehensive regulatory framework based on tobacco harm reduction.”
Swedish Match "has established a pathway that Reynolds can follow, so it should now be easier for subsequent approvals," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"But, there are no signs yet of the FDA acting to simplify the overall process for modified-risk claims. So, though it should now be less difficult to get such an approval, it is unlikely to be fast."
E-cigarette clampdown
The FDA ruling on General Snus comes as the agency and the Trump administration are attempting to clamp down on electronic cigarette sales, particularly those of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavorings.
The FDA has said it would consider banning the sale of flavored e-cigs if the manufacturers can’t prove they are doing enough to limit youth consumption of the products.
The brands cited are: top-selling Juul; Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.; blu eCigs, made by Imperial Brands Plc subsidiary Fontem Ventures; NJoy; and Logic.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
As of Oct. 17, the CDC’s latest update on vaping-related illnesses determined there have been at least 1,300 cases nationwide and at least 26 related deaths. The CDC has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
There have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by the top-five e-cigarette manufacturers.
'Long overdue' approval
Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, spoke before the FDA scientific advisory committee in support of the modified-risk recommendation.
"This significant announcement by the FDA is long overdue," Ballin said. "Non-combustible products, such as snus, have long been recognized as being as much as 95% lower in risk than the deadly toxic cigarette.
"This approval should require the FDA initiate a major public education campaign so that adult smokers fully understand that these products are lower-risk alternatives to consider."
Although Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, applauded the FDA's snus ruling, he cited that Swedish Match had to spend "millions of dollars to get permission from the FDA to tell the truth to consumers about a product with decades of epidemiology backing its low-risk status. "
"What the FDA has still not shown is their ability to fairly and timely grant modified-risk approvals for newer tobacco products, including the (heat-not-burn traditional cigarette) IQOS and eventually nicotine vaping products, like Vuse and Blu."
