The ability to market tobacco products on social media is being crimped on both sides of the Atlantic, according to media reports.
Facebook and Instagram are expected to unveil Wednesday new policies that prohibit all private sales, trades, transfers and gifting of tobacco and alcohol products, CNN first reported.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority ruled Wednesday that British American Tobacco U.K. Ltd. and three other companies must stop using any public Instagram account to promote e-cigarettes in the region.
That includes BAT’s use of influencer marketing to advertise e-cigarettes. The ASA also ordered BAT to remove all Instagram advertisements for Vype — BAT’s e-cigarette — that were under investigation.
Neither Facebook nor Instagram have issued a press release stating their policy changes as of Wednesday afternoon.
CNN reported Facebook confirmed that its policy will apply to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products. Facebook said it may remove any groups that do not make necessary changes.
"While the company's policies already prohibit the sale of tobacco and alcohol in Facebook Marketplace, the platform is extending its ban to 'organic content' — regular posts from private users," CNN reported.
The company will "use a combination of technology, human review and reports from our community to find and remove any content that violates these policies," a Facebook spokeswoman said.
However, Facebook and Instagram users, including those under 18, "are still free to post other content related to tobacco and vape products," CNN reported.
Influencers who are paid to promote nicotine-containing products will be allowed to post content related to tobacco and vape products. Those posts will not have to be age restricted, the Facebook spokeswoman said.
She emphasized, however, that the company is considering possible changes to its influencer policy and is working with industry and regulatory bodies on potential revisions.
The U.K. regulations prohibit online advertising of e-cigarettes, but allow a manufacturer to provide factual product information, such as the name, content and price of the product on its own websites.
The ASA ruling is meant to clarify that social media accounts, like @GoVype run by BAT, are not analogous to a website, and therefore, neither factual nor promotional content for e-cigarettes is permitted.
BAT promotes Vype through accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Posts to the accounts feature celebrities and social media influencers using Vype and other content designed to appeal to young people by featuring fashion, travel, popular films and celebrity endorsements.
In October, the Federal Trade Commission joined the list of federal regulators and lawmakers asking for more sales and marketing details from the top-six electronic-cigarette manufacturers.
The agency sent the request to Juul Labs, Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, Fontem US, Inc., Logic Technology Development LLC, Nu Mark LLC and NJoy LLC. It did not set a response deadline.
Juul makes top-selling and controversial Juul, while Reynolds Vapor makes No. 2 Vuse and Fontem makes blu eCigs. Nu Mark was the e-cig manufacturer for Altria Group Inc. before it ended production in 2018 as part of spending $12.8 billion to acquire a 35% ownership stake in Juul Labs.
Among the requested information is about e-cigarette product placement, the websites and social media accounts used to advertise or sell e-cigarettes, affiliate programs, influencer marketing and college campus programs.
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee sent letters in August to Juul, Reynolds Vapor, Fontem and Logic that also sought marketing details that include a list of all social media influencers the companies have paid to market their products, and any handles and usernames for social media bots that the companies use to market their products.
The Facebook and Instagram policy changes are considered "inadequate and will be ineffective in prohibiting tobacco companies from using influencer marketing to promote their products to young people in the United States and around the world," according to anti-tobacco advocacy group The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
In May, more than 125 public health and other organizations from 48 countries requested that Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat "immediately end the promotion of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and all other tobacco products on their platforms, including prohibiting the use of social media influencers."
"Facebook and Instagram ban paid advertisements for tobacco and e-cigarettes on both platforms," according to the advocacy group.
"In the absence of meaningful policies from social media platforms, tobacco companies have found a way to turn today's Instagram post into this generation's 'Marlboro Man.' "
The focus on new social media restrictions on tobacco products is not surprising, said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business,
"New media, including social media options, as well as new technology (e-cigarettes) have created new methods to promote and sell branded tobacco products," Beahm said.
"While these particular restrictions may be new, the challenge of losing available media to deliver brand messaging and promotions is not. This industry has learned over the years — like every other industry that has suffered category erosion due to societal change — to survive you must adapt and you must innovate."
