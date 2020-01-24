F.N.B. Corp. is closing a branch in Elkin and Midway as part of an initiative to emphasize new Southeast banking markets.
The Midway branch is at 11492 Old U.S. 52, while the Elkin branch is at 110 W. Market St.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., initially based in Elkin before moving to Raleigh.
The Yadkin deal gave the bank its first presence in North Carolina with 98 branches, including four in Forsyth County and 39 in the Triad and Northwest N.C. The Midway branch is considered part of the Forsyth market.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency was informed of the branch closing plans Jan. 17, the agency reported Friday.
The bank said it is closing branches in Engelhard and Marshville in North Carolina, and 14 overall in its seven-state territory.
Once the latest consolidation step is completed, F.N.B. will have 31 branches in the Triad and Northwest N.C. and 356 overall.
"We continually evaluate our branch network to ensure it is optimized and operating efficiently," said Jennifer Reel, the bank's director of corporate communications.
"We make decisions regarding branch openings, as well as consolidations, based on our established evaluation process, which examines factors including convenience, operating costs, nearby branches, transaction volume and more."
The bank told analysts Tuesday during its fourth-quarter conference call that it closed 25 branches in 2019.
It also discussed plans to enter the northern Virginia. metro D.C. market and add at least a second branch in Charleston,. S.C.
Vincent Delie, F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, told analysts that "our guidance of low single-digits (branch closings) for 2020 reflects kind of investments in several strategic initiatives that we have been talking about the clicks to bricks scenario."
"We are always investing every year, new branch teller platform, (new branch) expansion. The cost management initiative side includes continued looking at optimizing the retail network."
F.N.B. holds a Top 10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
Analyst Brian Martin of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said in July that F.N.B. is facing headwinds as it tries to expand its market share in the Carolinas and the metro D.C. area.
Martin warned that “failure to execute on its plan could place increased pressure on the company’s right to remain independent.”
“In our view, F.N.B.’s attractive footprint in diverse geographic markets has considerable franchise value, which would garner significant interest from potential partners.”
On Tuesday, Martin said that "we believe F.N.B. will benefit from recent disruption from merger and acquisitions across some of its newer markets, which supports our positive growth outlook.
"Further, the company’s geographic diversification should allow for growth without sacrificing credit, a key differentiator relative to other banks."
Delie said Tuesday that “we are well-positioned to benefit from our geographic expansion, as well as investments in technology and infrastructure, as these initiatives will help us continue to grow revenue by adding new clients and deepening our customer relationships.”
