An increase in operational and income tax expenses contributed to F.N.B. Corp. reporting Tuesday a 5% decrease in fourth-quarter net income to $93.2 million.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., initially based in Elkin before moving to Raleigh.
The Yadkin deal, the largest in the history of F.N.B., gave the bank its first presence in North Carolina with 98 branches, including four in Forsyth County and 39 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Diluted earnings were 29 cents, down two cents from a year ago. The bank took one-time charges worth 1 cent.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B. reported $20.4 million in income-tax expenses in the quarter, compared with $17.4 million in the third quarter and $15.6 million a year ago. F.N.B. benefited from the federal corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21%, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Loan revenue rose 0.9% to $218.9 million. The provision for loan losses dropped 50.4% to $7.5 million. The provision is a key financial factor, given it directly affects a bank’s bottom line.
Fee revenue climbed 8.2% to $74 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, dropped 10.9% to $28.8 million.
Mortgage revenue jumped 131% to $10.4 million, reflecting recent decreases in mortgage interest rates. Some national and super-regional banks have put less emphasis on mortgage lending in recent quarters, in part reflecting increased competition from online mortgage lenders.
Non-interest expenses were up 4.5% to $177.4 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $129 million on Dec. 31, compared with $119 million on Sept. 30 and $135 million on Dec. 31, 2018.
For fiscal 2019, F.N.B. reported a 3.9% increase to a record $379.2 million, Diluted earnings rose 4 cents to $1.16.
“The company generated positive operating leverage while setting new records for total revenue, non-interest income and net income," Vincent Delie Jr., the bank's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Our teams had great success driving loan and deposit growth while maintaining our disciplined approach to risk management."
F.N.B. holds a Top 10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said Tuesday that F.N.B. benefited from "significantly lower-than-expected credit costs, which more than offset slightly higher expenses. Revenues were generally in line."
Martin said the bank had "steady loan growth, aided by 8% growth in commercial and industrial sector, double-digit annualized growth in deposits driven by strength in core deposits, solid fee income, good cost controls and strong credit quality."
In July, Martin said F.N.B. is facing headwinds as it tries to expand its market share in the Carolinas and the metro D.C. area.
“We believe F.N.B.’s ability to execute on this growth strategy in its expansion markets and deliver strong performance ... will serve as a catalyst to take shares higher in the coming quarters,” Martin said.
Martin warned that “failure to execute on its plan could place increased pressure on the company’s right to remain independent.”
“In our view, F.N.B.’s attractive footprint in diverse geographic markets has considerable franchise value, which would garner significant interest from potential partners.”
Delie said Tuesday that "we are well-positioned to benefit from our geographic expansion, as well as investments in technology and infrastructure, as these initiatives will help us continue to grow revenue by adding new clients and deepening our customer relationships."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.