The COVID-19 related shutdown of Vitro Automotive's glass manufacturing plant in Elkin is heading into a second month with 375 employees laid off and no estimate for when the plant might reopen, according to a WARN Act notice.
The notice was filed April 13 by the company and posted online Monday by the N.C. Commerce Department.
Plant manager John McConnell said in the notice that the shutdown at 300 PGW Drive affects 375 employees.
McConnell said the plant closed March 23 with an expectation of re-opening in as little as two weeks. The closure was related to Vitro's customers experiencing their own temporary production shutdowns.
"As the pandemic has continued, our customers' plans have changed, resulting in the need to extend the temporary layoffs beyond the period we initially expected," McConnell wrote.
"As of now, these layoffs remain temporary, and we are hopeful that we will resume operations in the next several weeks depending upon our customers' needs.
"However, it is possible that the layoff could last longer based on the unforeseeable nature of the pandemic. It was not possible to give any greater advance notice of this layoff."
The $85 million plant was opened in 2011 by Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC. Local economic officials called it one of the largest economic development projects in Surry County in decades.
In March 2017, the Monterrey, Mexico parent company of Vitro bought PGW's automotive glass business for $310 million.
Elkin and Surry County are not alone in experiencing a major temporary manufacturing shutdown related to COVID-19.
Also on March 23, Lydall Inc., the third-largest private employer in Yadkin County, said it was ramping down manufacturing and warehousing production at its Hamptonville and Yadkinville plants.
The company said the decision meant temporary layoffs for some 500 employees in the county.
Lydall makes specialty thermal, acoustic and filtration products. The Yadkin plants serve all of the company’s domestic automobile customers.
Lydall said the decision was directly affected by “a number of Lydall’s largest automotive ... customers having temporarily ceased operations due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.”
Brandon Moynihan, vice president of financial planning and investor relations, said March 23 that "we’re going to take the shutdown day by day, dependent on the production schedules of our ... domestic customers.”
Moynihan could not be immediately reached for comment Monday on the status of the Yadkin facilities.
Meanwhile, in Davie County, Gildan Activewear Inc. said March 23 it was temporarily halting production at all U.S. manufacturing plants until at least mid-April in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Gildan could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of its local facilities.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has major yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was more than 200, while the company has at least 500 full-time employees in Eden, along with 100 contract workers.
