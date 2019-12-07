BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.’s chief executives weathered a high-profile grilling before Congress en route to gaining federal regulatory approval to form Truist Financial Corp., which debuted Saturday.
If two congressional Democrats, including 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are successful with a bill introduced last week, the next proposed bank megadeal may be deemed too big to allow.
BB&T’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust is the largest banking-industry deal since the Great Recession began in late 2007. BB&T shareholders own 57% of Truist.
The bank is establishing its headquarters in Charlotte, its community banking/retail hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
Warren and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., are co-sponsors of the “Bank Merger Review Modernization Act.”
The bill sponsors said their legislation “would have prevented the BB&T-SunTrust merger,” although some analysts say their too-big-to-fail concerns are misplaced with Truist.
The bill would have four main goals:
- Guaranteeing that a large-scale banking merger is in the public interest;
- Safeguarding the stability of the nation’s financial system;
- Examining the anticompetitive effects on banking products, such as commercial deposits, home mortgage lending and small business lending; and
- Ensuring that the merged bank has adequate financial and managerial resources.
“It’s time to stop rubber-stamping bank mergers at the expense of consumers, communities, workers and the financial system,” the co-sponsors said.
They focused their Truist criticism foremost on the Federal Reserve, but also included the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the U.S. Justice Department.
“When big banks get bigger, consumers and taxpayers usually lose,” Garcia said. “We must protect our financial system by slowing down bank consolidation.
“This bill will help address this, taking the Fed and FDIC off autopilot, and giving consumers a voice in reviewing bank mergers.”
Legislative prospects
The banks resolved Justice Department anti-trust concerns by agreeing to divest 30 SunTrust branches, including nine in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, and $2.4 billion in deposits to First Horizon National Corp.
The FDIC conducted a review of the 81 banking markets in which BB&T and SunTrust both operated, focusing on combined deposits total.
The Winston-Salem MSA was among eight markets where the FDIC determined Truist would have had too high a deposits level for a competitive marketplace.
With that branch divestiture agreement, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said it “finds that the merger transaction would not result in a monopoly in any part of the U.S., and would not substantially lessen competition, tend to create a monopoly, or otherwise be in restraint of trade.”
The FDIC noted how BB&T and SunTrust had placed importance on equal representation on Truist’s executive management team, and the banks’ combined history of success in integrations.
The Federal Reserve said it will not object to the updated capital plan submitted by BB&T to reflect the merger.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the bill has little chance of passing a Republican Senate, in part because of how the bill defines “harmful” consolidation between banks.
“Essentially any combination that Elizabeth Warren doesn’t like suddenly becomes ‘harmful,’ and any combination she happens to like is deemed ‘helpful.”
‘Just who decides’?
Warren was outspoken in her opposition to BB&T spending $30.4 billion to buy SunTrust.
Banking analysts and industry observers said the congressional pushback likely played a role in the megadeal, announced Feb. 7, not gaining Fed and FDIC approvals until Nov. 19.
Warren and other congressional Democrats argued that the BB&T-SunTrust megadeal would expand the “too big to fail” banking sector since Truist forms the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
However, Truist, at $463.7 billion, is less than 25% of the total asset size of Wells Fargo & Co. — the smallest of the Big Four national banks along with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup.
Warren complained that of the 3,819 bank-merger applications the Fed received between 2006 and 2017, it did not decline any of them.
“The bill Congressman García and I are announcing would ensure that regulators do their jobs by stopping mergers that deprive communities of the banking services they need, reward banks that cheat or discriminate against their customers, and risk another financial crisis,” Warren said in a statement.
Plath said a potential flaw in the bill is “just who decides that the combined Truist is too big to fail anyway?”
“Truist is a bank that’s significantly smaller than the really big U.S. banks that are indeed too big to fail, it is extremely well capitalized and well managed, and the combining banks are totally in compliance with all federal and state banking regulations.”
“So, just what is it about this particular combination of banks that renders the resulting combination too big to fail?”
Plath also questioned Warren’s tactic for targeting Fed approval of most bank deals.
“There are a number of merger proposals that go absolutely nowhere in the industry because the Fed nips them in the bud — saying there is no way it would approve a combination between Bank X and Bank Y, before the public ever hears about them,” Plath said.
“As a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, Warren already knows this.
“But that doesn’t comport with her anti-capitalist view of the world, or resonate with her radical left-wing base, so she conveniently ignores it.”
Congressional hearing
When Kelly King, BB&T’s chairman and chief executive, and his SunTrust counterpart, William Rogers Sr., testified before the House Financial Services committee, they expected to be peppered with a wide range of questions about the megadeal.
King will serve in the same roles with Truist through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday. King then would become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.
At times during the nearly three-hour hearing, King and Rogers were transported onto the battlefield of several culture-war issues.
For example, Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., used the too-big-to-fail debate as a segue into discussing the banks’ policies on providing loans to private prison developers.
Meanwhile, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., focused her questioning on comparing the banks’ stance on providing loans to the gun industry.
Maloney was the lone committee member to recommend that federal regulators “hit pause” on their review until the social and economic ripple effects of the megadeal are thoroughly examined, including hearing from community activists.
King and Rogers were asked pointedly by Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, whether they are “a socialist or a capitalist?” They answered “capitalist.”
Williams said his question was asked in the context of addressing claims by Democratic committee members of lax regulatory review of most bank deals.
“Contrary to what some of my colleagues seem to be implying, your two banks are currently being carefully examined by multiple federal agencies,” Williams said.
“If my colleagues have complaints about the process of two banks merging, I would encourage them to change the underlying laws rather than publicly criticize your two banks that have been doing everything by the book.”
Williams said his support for the megadeal stemmed in large part from BB&T and SunTrust having avoided international banking exposure and risky domestic customer and lending missteps that have dogged the Big 4 banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — over the past decade.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., questioned the executives about their mortgage lending practices in low- to moderate-income areas of their markets, expressing concerns about what she termed “mega-discrimination” in her district. Neither BB&T nor SunTrust has branches in Michigan.
Tlaib is one of the four “Squad” members of Congress that have been targeted for criticism for their progressive socioeconomic agendas by both President Trump and House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Tlaib said mortgage-lending discrimination is occurring with banks large and small.
The banks pledged July 16 to lend or invest $60 billion between 2020 and 2022 to low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers and communities in Truist’s territory.
On June 5, BB&T said it would double its philanthropic giving in its Triad region to $17.4 million over three years “specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts.”
Although there have advocacy questions in the past about BB&T’s Community Reinvestment Act-related investments as it sought permission for bank deals, in June 2018 it received the top rating of “outstanding” from the FDIC.
The last CRA report from SunTrust had it with an overall “satisfactory” score.
King and Rogers said that no consumer should be subject to discrimination, and both banks have developed policies to prevent discrimination with customers and employees.
That includes ending goals that could tie into the compensation standards for employees involved in lending.
Political backdrop
Warren’s interest in preventing the formation of too-big-to-fail banks well predates the Truist announcement.
In March 2018, Warren introduced the “Ending Too Big to Jail Act” to hold bank executives accountable when the banks they lead break the law.
Warren’s protests played a role in the Fed to hold two public forums, including one in Charlotte, to obtain public input on the megadeal.
Maloney said it “is troubling to me that there were no Federal Reserve or FDIC officials at the two community hearings” held in June in Charlotte and Atlanta. King and Rogers confirmed they were not directly asked a question by officials from either agency at those hearings.
“It’s an insult to the public and (a sign) that the regulatory agencies didn’t take the hearings seriously,” Maloney said.
Plath said he believes Warren’s main motivation for the bill is “she’s slipping in the polls, so she needs some new way to light a new fire under her base, and what better way to fire up the base than to go after those big evil banks again.”
“If the Democrats gain control of the Senate and the presidency in 2020, this could indeed be passed into law by our federal government.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.