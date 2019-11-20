A new online mortgage product was unveiled Wednesday by N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, with Truliant Federal Credit Union being an early adopter.
The process, known as eClosing, is designed to significantly shorten how long it takes home buyers, sellers and lenders to close a mortgage.
Truliant is the first federal credit union participant in North Carolina and the second financial institution.
“We’ve been in discussions with a number of financial institutions,” said Liz Proctor, public information officer for the secretary of state’s office. “Truliant had a high degree of system readiness to begin offering electronic mortgage closings.”
Lenders are expected to be able to trim the mortgage process from 50 days to 30 days or less, as well as whittle the final closing transaction from several hours to as little as 25 minutes.
“EClosing reduces the use of paper, legal fees, mailing and courier costs ... with the process done on a secure network with all documents being encrypted and stored on an electronic vault,” according to the secretary of state’s office.
Truliant plans to launch eClosing within its online origination system and at its 30 N.C. branches during the first quarter.
“I think this is going to be revolutionary for the mortgage industry and for our members who go through the mortgage process,” said Todd Hall, Truliant’s president. “It’s abundantly clear that this process is better, faster and more secure than the traditional paper methods.
“We instantly saw value and the potential benefits for our members and the opportunity to grow our mortgage footprint.”
The General Assembly passed in 2005 the Uniform Real Property Electronic Recording Act.
The law empowered the secretary of state to begin drafting rules to allow county registers of deed offices to begin recording real-estate transactions electronically.
However, momentum for e-closings stalled as the Great Recession significantly dampened mortgage demand from 2008 to 2011.
“For many years, there have been hybrid mortgage closings that have included digital pieces,” said Ozie Stallworth, director of electronic notarization and notary enforcement for the secretary of state’s office.
“But now, there is the potential and the reality for a full e-process for mortgages.”
Truliant typically offers among the lowest mortgage rates for financial institutions serving its markets, including in the Triad.
Until recently, Truliant had limited how many mortgage loans it retained on its books, preferring to originate and sell mortgage loans to larger financial institutions with the same agreements intact.
Truliant lists having holding $555.1 million in first-mortgage real-estate loans as of its September financial call report to the National Credit Union Administration. That represents about 25.5% of its $2.17 billion in total loans. Truliant has $2.6 billion in total assets.
Truliant said its interest in eClosing grew following a review of its mortgage program in early 2018 that was part of an overall analysis of what it would take to be the “preferred financial institution” for its 251,223 members as of Sept. 30.
Offering more mortgage products was pivotal to accomplishing that goal, said Beth Eller, who was named as Truliant’s vice president of mortgage lending Oct. 9. She was appointed Wednesday to the N.C. Electronic Mortgage Closing advisory committee.
This year, Truliant has hired mortgage lending officers in the Triad and Charlotte, created a similar digital presence, and gained Fannie Mae seller/servicer approval, which enables it to service “virtually every loan originated at the credit union.”
That includes its HomePath100 program that provides a low to no-down-payment option.
The eClosing initiative spawned a white paper from Marshall, as well as the department hosting an eClosing conference for mortgage closing professionals in September.
Marshall said that North Carolina “is far and away the leader in this space,” including having the first all-electronic real-estate transaction in 2017 by North State Bank on a property located in Winston-Salem.
“We are more prepared than any other state in terms of the legal infrastructure ... allowing land records to be recorded instantly at the (county) register of deeds.”
Eller said that the eClosing process “acts as an additional set of eyes to make sure everything is done completely and correctly.”
“It’s hard to overstate how much better the eClosing process is going to be for everyone concerned.”
