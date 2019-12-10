Traditional electronic cigarette sales continued to cool off during November, though at a slower rate amid the current public-health controversy, according to the latest Nielsen report released Tuesday.
Sales volumes of mainstream e-cigarette products were up 10.1% for the four weeks ending Nov. 30, compared with the same period a year ago.
However, e-cigarette sales volume has decreased steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10 report when it was up 60.2% year over year. The Oct. 2 report had an 18.4% increase, and the Nov. 2 report had a 7.9% gain.
Juul’s four-week volume fell from a 50.2% increase for the Aug. 10 report to a 10.5% decline for the latest report. Nielsen primarily measures convenience-store data. Juul still holds a 63.9% market share.
NJoy continued to benefit from its discount pricing initiative to post a 1,175% year-over-year boost, now worth a 13% market share. Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had a 75.8% year-over-year gain and kept its No. 2 market share of 16.3%.
Herzog has projected $9 billion in e-cigarette sales this year, up from $7 billion in 2018.
Meanwhile, the continuing decline in traditional cigarette-industry sales was reflected in the latest report at 6.2%, compared with a 6.8% decrease in the Nov. 2 report and a 7.3% drop in the Sept. 7 report.
Nielsen reported Altria’s volumes were down 7.6% for the Nov. 2 report compared with a year ago, while Reynolds was down 7.2% and ITG down 8.2%.
Philip Morris’ market share was at 52%, of which 46.2% is the top-selling Marlboro. Reynolds was at 32.5%, and ITG Brands LLC was at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
The CDC’s latest update on vaping-related illnesses, released in late November, determined there have been at least 2,291 cases nationwide and at least 48 related deaths.
The CDC said it has found a “very strong culprit” in the vaping illnesses in vitamin E acetate.
Meanwhile, there have been few incidents reported involving the closed-pod e-cigarettes sold by Juul Labs Inc., Reynolds, Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs and NJoy.
“While the growth in measured sales of vaping products has flattened, it is extraordinary that in the face of a massive effort to attack the category, consumers appear to still be transitioning away from cigarettes,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“Cigarette sales continue to fall well above historic rates and measured sales of vaping products show continued growth.”
Sweanor said that “with the onslaught of scare stories and even growing prohibitions on vaping products, it was expected that cigarette sales would be bouncing back.”
“But it seems that smokers’ distrust of those attacking vaping, and the market finding ways around restrictive regulations, may well be bigger factors in determining market directions.”
Anti-tobacco advocates, meanwhile, are hoping the potential ending of flavored e-cigarettes by the Food and Drug Administration will lead more smokers to try traditional nicotine-replacement therapy products rather than resume smoking traditional cigarettes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.