Winston-Salem's two leading civic business groups announced Thursday the leader and the brand for their combined economic development efforts.
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will be the name of the planned nonprofit group, representing the planned merger of Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc.
Mark Owens, the chamber's president and chief executive since December 2017, has been selected to serve in the same roles.
For the past 30 years, the chamber has handled economic development efforts for established businesses, while Winston-Salem Business Inc. has been charged with recruitment efforts, such as Dell Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Bob Leak Jr. has been with Winston-Salem Business Inc. since its foundation in October 1989 when it spun off from the chamber and as its president since 1991. He will continue those duties until the merger is completed.
The groups' boards announced their merger plans Oct. 24. At that time, the chairmen said a joint transition committee would determine the leadership and governance structure with the goal of submitting a proposal by mid-April.
Owens said the updated goal is for Greater Winston-Salem to begin operations by June 30, as well as unveil its logo by that time.
"We're incredibly confident in where we are going with the new group as a single point of access and having one unified voice selling Winston-Salem and Forsyth County's economic efforts," Owens said.
Jeff Lindsay, chairman of the chamber’s board, said the Greater Winston-Salem brand "speaks in the language of innovative business and to the organization’s broader mandate of marketing all that the area offers for companies big and small." Lindsay also serves as chief operating officer of Novant Health Inc.
Cantey Alexander, Winston-Salem Business Inc.'s chairman and Triad regional president for Truist Financial Corp., said Owens was selected because he represents "a dynamic leader at the helm who brings years of experience and a fresh perspective to Winston-Salem."
"We are confident that (Owens) will inject new energy into our economic development efforts," Alexander said.
Owens said his primary goal is to help "create a more vibrant and prosperous economy ... for local businesses of all sizes and attract companies, entrepreneurs and talent from around the world to spur job growth.”
Owens said the planned group also will focus on workforce development and talent recruitment, as well as collaborate with the Carolina Core group that markets economic developments efforts from Forsyth to Cumberland counties.
The chamber and Winston-Salem Business Inc. said Leak "is currently in discussions with local leaders about an important role in the community that will leverage his talent, vision and connections in the economic development space."
Leak said Oct. 24 that he has no plans to retire and “remains in it for the long haul. Every community needs to reassess itself, and this one is going through some changes.”
Those changes include the recent move of BB&T Corp.’s headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte as part of acquiring SunTrust Banks Inc. and forming Truist.
Mayor Allen Joines said Oct. 24 that “I do believe that having a single voice for recruitment and retention will be helpful."
“Both organizations are doing a very good job, and I think coming together they can even be greater.”
Winston-Salem Business Inc. has three employees, the chamber 14. Alexander said no job cuts are planned.
Winston-Salem Business Inc. is dependent on funding from 50 investors, while the chamber receives dues and contributions from about 1,100 members, including the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. County commissioners allocated $50,000 to each group in the 2019-20 budget. The city gave Winston-Salem Business $85,000.
John H. Boyd, with national site-selection firm the Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J., said Oct. 24 that “combining the two organizations will permit a pooling of resources, enabling the marshaling together the kind of budget that successful economic development organizations need to operate and successfully compete in today’s dog-eat-dog world of business attraction.”
Alexander said the plan is to collaborate with the Winston-Salem Alliance, a business-development nonprofit that wants to make Winston-Salem a center for entrepreneurial development, and the Whitaker Park Development Authority. Joines is the president of the alliance.
“They won’t be pulled in because they have different economic roles, but we want to pull together in a common direction,” Alexander said.
