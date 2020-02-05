E-cigarette executives face withering congressional criticism for perceived role in youth use epidemic

The symbolism was striking as the five largest U.S. electronic cigarette manufacturers appeared before a congressional committee Wednesday.
Nearly 26 years ago, chief executives from the top seven tobacco manufacturers swore under oath that their traditional cigarettes products were not addictive.
Committee members lambasted the executives, accusing them of lying about the harm caused by their products. It became a historic image the industry has struggled to live down since.
Recognizing the sign of the public-health times, the chief executives and/or presidents of the e-cigarette makers opened their testimony by acknowledging their products are addictive, and that use of the products can lead to addiction and cause harm.
Representing the e-cig manufacturers during the 2½-hour hearing were: K.C. Crosthwaite of Juul Labs Inc., Ricardo Oberlander of Reynolds American Inc., Ryan Nivakoff of NJoy, Antoine Blonde of Fontem Ventures and Jerry Loftin of Logic.
The committee meeting was held the day before Food and Drug Administration regulations require Thursday the removal of all cartridge e-cigarette flavorings outside tobacco and menthol from retail and online outlets.
The stated goal of the House Energy and Commerce committee hearing was to address those e-cigarette manufacturers' role and responsibility in what many members called a "youth vaping epidemic."
However, some committee members, including chairman Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., used their time making personal their accusations of the executives and manufacturers.
The committee recommended legislation Nov. 20 that would ban all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products, as well as raise the federal minimum age from 18 to 21. President Donald Trump signed into law the age-21 regulations on Dec. 20.
Pallone is primary sponsor of H.R. 2339, titled “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act.”
The bill would tighten the sale and marketing of traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and cigars. It also would require the FDA to issue a final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and advertising by the court-ordered deadline of March 15.
Pallone challenged Wednesday the notion that the manufacturers are taking enough steps to curb youth use of e-cigarettes, particularly top-selling Juul even as Juul removed all flavorings outside of tobacco and menthol in November.
Pallone called those steps by Juul "too little, too late." He compared the use of social media influencers, particularly by Juul, to the controversial Joe Camel marketing campaign by Reynolds "in trying to make their products seem cool."
"I heard all of you over and over say you were responsible men, men of integrity," Pallone said to the five executives.
"That is not true. People who have integrity and who are responsible don't make products ... that you admit make people sick and probably kill people."
"I don't believe for one minute that any of you did not purposefully target young people. You're not going to admit that."
Rep. Debra DeGette, D-Col., said the manufacturers' marketing does not emphasize enough the addictive nature of nicotine. She implied such lack of details has been interpreted by youths that e-cigarettes are less harmful to use than traditional cigarettes even though the FDA has not approved that level of marketing.
Youth use of e-cigarettes surpassed that of traditional cigarettes in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A 2019 report in the Journal of American Medical Association disclosed that 27.5% of U.S. high school students had tried an e-cigarette products at least once over a 30-day period. That’s up from 20.8% in 2018 and just 4.5% in 2013.
Crosthwaite said Juul has addressed the criticism by pointing to steps the company has taken, including removing all flavors but tobacco and menthol, since he took over as chief executive four months ago.
Its U.S. market share has shrunk since from 66% in October to 57.6% in January.
Oberlander stressed repeatedly that Reynolds' marketing for its No. 2-selling Vuse product has been aimed at adult smokers since its introduction as a nicotine alternative to traditional cigarettes.
"Ninety-five percent of Vuse (is consumed) by those over age 25 and 75 percent by those over age 35," Oberlander said.
"Youth vaping rates declined while Vuse was top selling (before the meteoric rise of Juul in 2017). He cautioned that FDA regulations are hampering efforts to create more innovative e-cigarette products.
Nivakoff made similar claims of limited underage use of NJoy products.
When the executives cited their willingness to cooperate with the FDA in accessing public-health implications from its products, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., interrupted them to say they were "relying too much on FDA data ... You must all take responsibility" for their role in the epidemic.
"With proper regulations and vigilant self-regulations, there is a path (for e-cigarettes) to serve as an off-ramp for adult smokers without becoming an on-ramp for youths."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is focused primarily on open-pod e-cigarettes in which liquids containing the marijuana compound THC are being vaped.
On Jan. 28, the CDC said “evidence is not sufficient to rule out the contribution of other chemicals of concern, including chemicals in either THC or non-THC products, in some of the reported cases.”
The executives said their cartridge e-cigarettes are tamper proof and can't be modified to insert the THC marijuana compound.
Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-Mass., grew frustrated when some of the executives didn't reflexively pledge that their company would not buy a company that sells the THC products.
Some committee members praised the executives for their anti-youth consumption efforts, as well as for creating products to help wean adult smokers off traditional cigarettes.
Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., expressed his concerns that tighter regulations on e-cigarette manufacturer will just contribute to youths going to black market sources for vaping products, including those that feature the THC compounds.
Duncan said Congress should be defending e-cigarettes for serving as alternatives for traditional cigarettes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.