The top executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. did not receive an increase in salary and incentive pay for the second consecutive year in 2019, according to a regulatory filing.
Total compensation for Christopher Killoy, its president and chief executive, was down 9.2% to $1.92 million.
He received $500,000 in salary, unchanged from 2018. Incentive pay was down 33.9% to $332,449. He also received $39,967 in profit sharing.
Killoy received stock awards valued at $1 million on the date they were awarded. He received $50,548 in all other compensation, which includes $25,200 in a company match to his 401(k) plan, $17,296 in an accrued stock dividend and $8,052 in life-insurance premiums.
Ruger had at last count 334 employees at its plant in Mayodan.
Ruger reported a 36.6% decline in fiscal 2019 net income to $32.3 million.
There has been an industrywide sales slump since the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
However, gun sales have jumped significantly in recent weeks as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas Dineen, the company’s treasurer and chief financial officer, and Thomas Sullivan, its senior vice president of operations, had no change in salary at $350,000. Their incentive pay each dropped 33.9% to $155,143. Their top compensation was $1.04 million.
Kevin Reid, general counsel, had a 12.1% hike in salary to $297,083. He received $131,687 in incentive pay and total compensation of $889,895.
Shawn Leska, vice president of sales, received a 13.2% uptick in salary to $272,083. He received $120,605 in incentive pay and total compensation of $7816,064.
Ruger will hold a virtual shareholder meeting May 13. There are no shareholder proposals.
