The hotel's operator, KHRG Reynolds LLC, notified the N.C. Commerce Department in a WARN notice filed June 26 filed by Kelly Brown, the hotel's general manager.
The notice was posted online Tuesday.
The hotel at 401 N. Main St. debuted in April 2016 in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. headquarters with 80 restaurant and 50 hotel employees. It is not known what the workforce totals were before the layoffs.
The operators said temporary layoffs began in early March when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in the local hospitality sector.
The layoffs "were expected to last a short time," the operator said.
Instead, the pandemic's effects on business "are greater than previously were foreseeable. As a result, we had to reassess our understanding of the circumstances facing the hotel."
The operators said "it is now reasonably foreseeable that the layoffs will last at least six months. If conditions do not improve thereafter, (the layoffs) will continue indefinitely."
The leisure and hospitality sector in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area has taken the largest employment hit from the pandemic, similar to those in the other North Carolina metros.
From May 2019 to May 2020, the area lost 36,300 jobs in all, with 10,800 in leisure and hospitality.
The local hospitality industry felt the impact in March with the temporary closing of the Hilton Garden Inn off Hanes Mall Boulevard and major layoffs at the Twin City Quarter complex in downtown Winston-Salem and Airport Marriott in Greensboro.
The Hilton closing is part of chain-wide decision by its parent company. The 31,633-square-foot hotel has 112 guest rooms and seven meeting rooms.
The operators of Twin City Quarter's Marriott, Embassy Suites and Benton Convention Center entities have temporarily laid off a combined 169 employees. Notices filed with the state indicate layoffs for 92 employees at the Marriott property and 77 for Embassy Suites and Benton.
