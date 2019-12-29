Dogs and cats became welcome again in breweries locally and statewide in September following the passage of a bill by the state legislature.
Since late 2018, the Forsyth Department of Public Health had stepped up enforcement — primarily because of customer complaints — of a state food code that bars pets from craft breweries and taprooms. The law had been on the books for several years but was largely unenforced.
Even though they often don’t have kitchens, craft breweries, taprooms, public bars and ale houses have been included in the food-services code that applies to restaurants, meaning the same rules apply to both.
Neither dogs nor cats were allowed inside any establishment that is required to get a permit from its local health department or that serves drinks in glasses that are washed and reused. In order to allow dogs and cats inside, disposable cups have to be used.
However, the General Assembly combined Senate Bill 290 and House Bill 536, which deal with alcoholic-beverage regulations, to create an exemption for breweries if the brewery “is not engaged in the preparation of food on the premises. ... The term ‘food’ does not include beverages.”
