A significant drop-off in a non-core financial category contributed to a major excess revenue decline for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for fiscal 2018-19.
The center finished the fiscal year with $4.22 million in excess revenue, compared with $70.5 million in fiscal 2017-18.
In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 12,873, according to information in the county’s 2018-19 budget.
The system reported a non-core $27.2 million loss in contributions from business combinations, compared with $51.9 million in net contributions a year ago. Wake Forest Baptist defines those contributions to include “unconditional promises to give.” Those contributions are recognized as revenue in the period received.
The fourth-quarter report included revenue and expenses from High Point Regional Hospital, which Wake Forest Baptist purchased on Sept. 1, 2018. The system also completed in July 2017 the acquisition of Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Wake Forest Baptist’s core revenue for fiscal 2018-19 rose 18.3% year over year to $3.38 billion.
Foremost was $2.97 billion in net patient-services revenue, a 20% increase. The breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $1.75 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.12 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $273.4 million from High Point Medical Center; $107.2 million from Lexington Medical Center; $82 million from Davie Medical Center; and $70.0 million from Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $202.3 million, up 5%. There also were: $109.7 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; and $35.7 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses climbed 19% to $3.38 billion. Salaries and wages rose 15.3% to $1.49 billion; and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 34.9% to $653.1 million.
The system had an investment gain of $38.5 million, compared with $37.1 million a year ago. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
Wake Forest Baptist no longer breaks out its provision for bad debts, which totaled $212.8 million in fiscal 2017-18. The provision has a bottom-line effect on the system’s excess revenue.
According to the American Hospital Association, bad debt is defined as services for which hospitals anticipate but don’t receive payment from patients who have the financial means to pay.
Wake Forest Baptist spent $218 million on capital investments in fiscal 2018-19, which included projects at its main campus and its Bermuda Run, High Point and Lexington hospitals.
The system reported: a 19.8% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 33,610; a 27.5% jump in emergency-department visits to 199,071; and a 34.5% increase in inpatient admissions to 57,947.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. The Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
