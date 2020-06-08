New unemployment insurance benefit claims in North Carolina have remained below 10,000 for three consecutive days, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Monday.
It's the first time that has occurred since the spike in state UI claims began March 15.
The 5,689 claims filed Saturday represented the second lowest day-over-day count. By contrast, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Yet, the state still surpassed the 1 million applicants for state and federal UI benefits over the weekend at 1.01 million as of Monday morning. DEC reported there are 1.44 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state’s labor force over the month, currently 25.4% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES said 682,172 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 67.2% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
Pyror Gibson, who took over May 27 as assistant secretary for DES, said Friday the department has determined in 93% of the 1.01 million state unemployment claims whether the claimant is eligible for benefits.
"The number of state unemployment claims filed more than three weeks ago that are pending resolution is steadily decreasing, and is currently less than 57,000," Gibson said.
The state employment-security division reported that $3.57 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.91 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $874.2 million in state benefits; $764.5 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $20.3 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 22.7% of that money had been used as of Monday morning.
