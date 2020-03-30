Jobless benefit resources

For general questions about unemployment benefits in North Carolina during the COVID-19 crisis, the state Division of Employment Security provides these resources:

* Employees can read more about requirements and steps to get an unemployment benefit payment at: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information/covid-19-information-individuals.

* Employers can read more about what is required of them to help their workers qualify for benefits at: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information/covid-19-information-employers.

* To report technical difficulties using the online tools provided by ESC, contact the office via the form at https://des.nc.gov/customer-contact-form or email NCDESpasswordhelp@nccommerce.com.

"We are also adding staff and the technology to handle more of the calls that are coming in," the division said.

"DES will ensure that claimants do not miss out on any weeks of eligibility due to the high call volume. We will begin the claim with the week when they initially attempted to file."