The number of unemployment insurance claims decreased Sunday for the second consecutive day, but remained higher than normal, the N.C. Commerce Department said Monday.
There were 20,203 claims Sunday, down from 22,044 on Saturday. The daily peak to date is 34,706 on March 20.
Since March 16, there have been 287,262 claims filed, for which 87.2% of applicants cited the COVID-19 virus for the recent for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
By comparison, there were 3,533 claims for the week that ended March 14, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
It’s been a stunning increase given the peak for an entire month was about 100,000 claims in the heart of the Great Recession of 2008-11.
“It could be the peak was hit, but more elevated claims are to come,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
The state’s jobless rate for February was 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
When the state’s April rate is released May 22, the odds are high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depression have ever experienced.
Economists are projecting a range of 8% to 12% for the April rate, and that’s likely to be topped in the months to come.
By comparison, the rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors, none is expected to be spared massive job losses, but the cuts will likely most acutely affect the lower-wage leisure, hospitality, manufacturing and retail categories.
Initial parameters
Gov. Roy Cooper on Sunday released parameters for UI applicants in terms of receiving state and federal benefit payments.
The ESC is implementing the UI of the federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government about the $600 payments that would last up to 13 weeks. The state expects those payments to begin about two weeks after that guidance is provided, which is projected by the end of this week.
Workers applying for benefits must complete their weekly certifications in order to receive UI payments. The weekly certification is a series of “yes or no” questions that helps determine eligibility for UI each week.
The weekly certification must be completed through the individual’s online account at www.des.nc.gov.
After filing a claim, it will take about 14 days to receive first payment. The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.
State employment officials caution that if an individual “does not complete a weekly certification, they will not receive a payment for that week.”
State benefit limits
Since N.C. unemployment law was changed in May 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the legislature, $350 is the maximum amount unemployment beneficiaries can receive, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
The state had at the start of the UI claims surge about $3.9 billion in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
North Carolina and Florida have the lowest number of benefit weeks in the country.
However, because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher — which economists say it is highly likely to be exceeded by either the April or May reports.
However, the sliding scale is only activated twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle.
That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, said that because the state “will not see the first real spike in the unemployment rate until April, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if maximum duration stays at 12 weeks for the rest of the year” unless state legislators eliminate the three-month requirement.
Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Monday that waiting the three-month average “is one of several policy adjustments under discussion.”
“It is less critical now that the federal government has approved large supplements to unemployment insurance, extended the duration, and also extended benefits to people not traditionally eligible for the program.
“But, it’s of course, still an important policy to consider adjusting.”
Joseph Kyzer, communications director for House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said that “nonpartisan legislative staff is preparing to brief state lawmakers on what the federal supplements, extended duration and broader qualifications for unemployment insurance mean for our state’s system.”
“Those updates will inform on-going discussions about more potential reforms to benefit North Carolina families during the crisis through the state’s robust Unemployment Trust Fund.”
Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, said Monday that legislators “plan to work toward that end.”
“Twenty weeks of state benefits and other adjustments to the program must be considered. We want to do everything possible to keep North Carolinians safe and moving forward.”
Another factor, Quinterno said, is those drawing state UI benefits while working reduced hours will be subject to limitations.
“Someone who has a compensable claim based on reduced hours has their benefit reduced by any amount they earn that exceeds 20% of their benefit amount,” Quinterno said.
He cited as an example that a claimant who qualified for the maximum weekly benefit of $350 would see their benefit reduced for every $1 they earn over $70.
“Unemployment benefits are really going to be meager for most people who do manage to establish a valid claim,” Quinterno said.
