Culp Inc. said Friday it is implementing employee furloughs and temporary salary reductions within each of its divisions as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It listed having 1,440 employees as of April 28 in its 2019 annual financial report, including 912 in its mattress fabrics group and 470 in its upholstery fabrics group.
The High Point fabrics manufacturer’s executive chairman Franklin Saxon and chief executive Robert "Iv" Culp IV are taking a temporary salary cut of 50%, while other executives also are taking a pay cut.
The board of directors is foregoing their cash compensation until further notice.
Culp is suspending merit pay increases, its share repurchase program indefinitely, and withdrawing its fiscal 2020 guidance.
The company has closed temporarily its facilities in Canada and Haiti due to government-mandated closure requirements. It has reduced production schedules at other facilities due to declining demand resulting from retail store closures.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the world, Culp has been actively responding through our crisis management plan and adjusting our business operations accordingly," Culp said in a statement.
"We are taking decisive action to protect our associates, adapt to rapidly changing conditions, serve our customers, manage liquidity and reduce expenses."
Culp is among textile manufacturers that have converted equipment in recent weeks to producing personal protection equipment for healthcare and other essential industries.
“We hope to bring furloughed associates back and fully restore salaries as soon as possible when this crisis lifts," Culp said.
"Until then, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and focus on managing our business to conserve cash and maintain balance sheet flexibility."
The company has arranged with Wells Fargo Bank to expand its line of credit from $25 million to $30 million. It acquired $20 million of that amount March 27.
The company also is selling its majority interest in eLuxury LLC to that group’s minority owner. It made that investment in June 2018 and that group had 53 Culp employees as of last April.
