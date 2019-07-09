Officials with the Cracker Barrel Old County Store Inc. broke ground Monday for its planned combined restaurant and store at 1750 Pecan Lane just outside of Kernersville, a company spokesman said.
The combined restaurant and store will open in February at the site, which is off Union Cross Road and near Interstate 40, the spokesman said. Its building will encompass more than 10,000 square feet and have seating for 180 customers.
Cracker Barrel will hire than more than 175 full- and part-time employees for the location, the spokesman said. The Lebanon, Tenn-based company opened a combined restaurant and store in Mount Airy in 2015.
According to planning documents, the company will spend an estimated $1.5 million to build the restaurant/store at the site. The business will have a parking lot, utilities and landscaping.
Cracker Barrel has two locations in Greensboro as well combined restaurants and stores in Clemmons, Lexington, Jonesville, and Boone, according to the company's website.