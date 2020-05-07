Kontoor Brands Inc. experienced — as expected — a significant drop-off in March store sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic that contributed to a first-quarter loss.
Kontoor, which spun out of VF Corp. in May 2019, is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. Besides its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville.
The manufacturer reported a $2.7 million loss for the quarter, compared with net income of $15.4 million a year ago. Sales were down 22% to $504.5 million.
"March revenue declined significantly, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, as retail and owned door closures and governmental stay-at-home orders increased," the company said.
"Given that the wholesale channel represented 85% of the company’s global revenue in 2019, continued customer door closures resulted in a material decline for April revenue, but digital trends have been improving in recent weeks."
"Although volumes have been reduced, sales to most of the company’s largest customers are continuing." Those include Amazon, Kohl's, Target and Walmart.
Similar to apparel manufacturers Hanesbrands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc., Kontoor disclosed Thursday several financial and workforce changes.
About 1,000 U.S. and global Kontoor retail employees has been placed on furlough, as well as "a portion of our corporate staff in Greensboro, Reading, Pa., and Europe "until further notice." The furloughs were implemented in mid-to-late April.
"We tried our best to hold off as long as we could, hoping this would pass quicker," said Scott Baxter, the company's president and chief executive. Baxter said employees have been told the furloughs would be reviewed June 1.
Most corporate employees outside Asia have been working from home since mid-March. Temporary salary reductions are in place for senior management and other key leaders, as well as a reduction in fees for the board of directors.
Kontoor had an earnings loss of 5 cents for the quarter. When excluding $4.3 million in restructuring and separation costs for the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 26 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wrangler sales fell 18% to $303.4 million, while Lee sales were down 24% to $182.7 million. Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 50% at $18.3 million.
U.S. sales fell 15.8% to $384.4 million, while international sales dropped 36.5% to $125.9 million.
Baxter said Kontoor can open its eight retail stores as soon as governors allow it. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing non-essential businesses, such as clothing stores, to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday at 50% occupancy capacity.
"We don't feel the need to rush out and open while we are leaning in much harder into digital direction from the consumer standpoint," Baxter said.
"We're drafting and learning from other retailers, with safety first for our employees and customers, and making sure it's a good experience."
Kontoor has suspended its quarterly dividend for the second and third quarters.
"The company continues to take the necessary, proactive steps to accommodate a prolonged COVID-19 environment," according to its news release. "Negative impacts on revenue, operating income and earnings per share are anticipated to be most pronounced in the second quarter."
The company said it is not providing financial guidance for the rest of 2020, but said "underlying revenue and gross margins in the second half are expected to benefit from new programs and distribution gains, as well as improvement of impacts from 2019 restructuring and quality-of-sales actions."
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that "ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kontoor was attempting to stabilize revenue and establish a base from which they could grow."
"Despite some encouraging indicators, unfortunately, the current backdrop is a very difficult environment for a spin-out and revenue will continue to see year over year declines for the foreseeable future, challenging capacity to invest."
