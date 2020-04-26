Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staying at home, whether mandated by a governor’s executive order or encouraged by an employer, has been in effect for five to six weeks for those who have the technology to turn their den, dining-room table, couch, patio and spare room into work space.
The coronavirus is accelerating a workforce trend years in the making.
It’s proving that if tele-working can be successful during a public-health crisis, it can be a viable, if not preferred, option when employees can safely return to work in numbers of more than 10, 50 and 100.
Hanesbrands Inc., Forsyth County’s only Fortune 500 company, said it has less than 10% of its corporate headquarters workforce currently in the office.
“This arrangement has worked well. Employees are engaged and productive,” Hanesbrands spokesman Matt Hall said.
“We have consciously kept routines similar to when employees worked in the office — same meeting cadences, report schedules, workflow timing, frequent communications and company news on our intranet (called The Zone).”
Hall said managers have been instructed “to overcommunicate with employees to reduce the feelings of isolation and working in a vacuum.”
“The effort has been very successful so far, and we will factor the things we have learned and that have worked into the planning for reopening our headquarters.”
Having more employees work from home became more challenging beginning April 13 when Hanesbrands instituted a furlough initiative for 575 employees companywide — including 185 at its Oak Summit headquarters — as part of its latest response to the pandemic’s impact on its global business. The furlough is projected to last at least through May 29.
The success of working from home has led Hanesbrands to determine “it will likely need to phase back employees and balance the use of in-office and work-at-home practices to maintain the safest employee environment possible with reduced employees density and proper social distancing,” Hall said.
Reynolds American Inc. leadership began closely monitoring COVID-19 and implementing measures “to help ensure the health and safety of all people throughout the organization, as our employees are the most important part of our business,” Hollon said.
“As businesses begin to reopen in Winston-Salem and beyond, our ways of working and interactions between employees may be different than in the past.
“We will continue to work closely with local and state leaders to proactively address this issue and keep our community safe,” Hollon said.
Bank employees
Much of the corporate public comment about working from home during the coronavirus has come from banks, which tend to be among the first to release quarterly financial results.
Wells Fargo & Co. said that more than 180,000 employees are working from home, or about 70%.
“I can’t provide a percentage for Forsyth County (where it has about 2,900 employees), but in an effort to meet the needs of our customers while protecting them and our employees, we have enabled as many employees as possible to work from home,” spokesman Josh Dunn said.
John Shrewsberry, Wells Fargo’ chief financial officer, told analysts on April 14 that “we will have different technology costs that probably get a little bit more expensive as we’ve enabled 180,000 people to work from home, that all has to get factored in.”
Brian Moynihan, Bank of America Corp. chairman and chief executive, told analysts that the bank has “taken extensive measures in our business continuity work to prevent teammate exposure to the virus.”
The bank has committed to have no layoffs throughout the duration of the pandemic.
“We have established multiple locations for the important work of our trading operations and call center platforms, and otherwise enabled social distancing by moving more than 150,000 (out of 209,000) people to work-from-home,” Moynihan said.
Moynihan said another way Bank of America has made adjustment to stay-at-home orders is “our increased child care support. We allow teammates to hire relatives and others so they can work given school and daycare outages.”
Buying more laptops
Some corporations with significant Triad ties are making hardware and software purchases in a similar manner to those bought in the months before the feared Y2K computer meltdown.
Moynihan said stay-at-home policies require “ensuring that they have appropriate tools and resources, and we have the appropriate control protocols for them to do their day-to-day work.”
“To give you a sense of scale, we have deployed about 90,000 laptops in the last 60 days across the company.”
Truist Financial Corp. told analysts last week that 60% of its workforce, or 35,000 out of 58,000, are working from home or remotely.
“We pulled forward buying a bunch of our laptops and Wi-Fis and other equipment,” said Daryl Bible, Truist’s chief financial officer. “That got pulled forward into the first quarter that we were planning on later in the year.”
In the same presentation, Kelly King, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, said the bank has “been very aggressive in providing work from home and other alternative work strategies for our teammates to provide safety for them.”
“But today, our people are functioning very well, working offsite. Keep in mind, in the technology area, we’ve already — we’ve had thousands of people working offsite forever. So, this is not a new idea. It’s just more people doing it.
“So, as long as they’re able to continue to do their scoping and their mapping and their programming remotely, which now we see that they can, it’s not self-evident that there will be a dramatic change with regard to our integration and conversion scheduling.”
Truist provided $1,200 “coronavirus relief bonuses” to about 78% of those employees that make less than $100,000 a year.
King said it has “increased our onsite special rate pay for those that have to be at work in critical roles, with $6.25 special pay for those on hourly and $50 a day for those that are not.”
As a result, Bible said Truist is “paying a premium to our teammates right now that are on the front line. So, you’re going to see an elevated charge in personnel with that.”
“Depending on how quickly we basically can adjust from work at home, that will fade away.
“We also are actively getting more laptops in, so more people on the call centers can do more of their work at home. So, that will subside as we get more of that equipment in as well that we’ve accelerated from that perspective.”
Video conferencing
The 240,000-square-foot Innovation Quarter home base for Inmar Intelligence has taken on the appearance of a ghost town, with 98% of those 900 employees working from home, said Sharon Joyner-Payne, the company’s executive vice president for corporate communications.
Inmar moved into the renovated five-story building to great fanfare in March 2014. The headquarters is filled with natural light, glass-enclosed work spaces and plenty of elbow room.
“The location, along with all the momentum occurring downtown, is attracting not only young professionals and millennials, but skilled employees across all ages,” chief executive David Mounts said at the building’s grand opening.
Nowadays, “only the CEO and those needed to be onsite to keep the office operational are at the office with high frequency,” Joyner-Payne said. “Those who work in our Rural Hall warehouse location are considered essential onsite.
“We have found it to run smoothly — especially given the pace at which the change had to occur and that many team members had not worked remotely in the past.
“We are using video conferencing and other technologies both to accomplish work and to stay connected to our colleagues and support one another.”
Getting used to it
Bryan Jordan, chief executive of First Horizon National Corp., said employees have adapted well to serving customers from their homes.
“I do think that we’ll have to figure out how we cope with social distancing ... for, if you believe the epidemiologist, for a year or two, maybe longer,” Jordan said,
“I think people have gotten much more comfortable, and we’re much more comfortable in our ability to work remotely. We’ve done the vast majority of the (Paycheck Protection Program) work on a remote basis.”
Bank executives already are determining that with the success of remote working, “we will probably need less office space in centralized facilities,” Jordan said.
“Within those spaces, we will probably spread people out more. I think customers, over time, will do less business in financial centers because they’ve gotten closer to technology and using the tools that are available to them.
“So I think it is an opportunity to really rethink how we do business.”
