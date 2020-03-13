Two Triad small businesses serving the tennis sector have merged their operations in hopes of expanding the reach of their products.
SE Logo Wear, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it has acquired CourtHarbor of Midway for an undisclosed price with the deal closing March 8.
CourtHarbor will retain its name and brand, but its operations will be managed by SE Logo Wear.
Charlie Grubb, SE Logo Wear’s founder and president, and Jon McLamb, founder and president of CourtHarbor, will share ownership of the CourtHarbor assets.
Court dividers, made by CourtHarbor, resolve the problem of balls entering adjacent courts and disrupting play at the net and the baseline, according to the company’s marketing pitch.
Among its collegiate customers are UNC Chapel Hill, Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State and Tennessee, along with the U.S. Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, National Campus and the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y. It also provides products for several local high schools.
“Our goal is providing a product that enhances the tennis experience by cutting down on the amount of interrupted play,” said Jon McLamb, founder and chief executive of CourtHarbor and a former college tennis player.
Meanwhile, SE Logo Wear provides screen printing, embroidery, vehicle wraps, window signage, promotional items and dye-sublimated apparel.
The SE Logo Wear merger will allow CourtHarbor to add custom court number signs, net signs and windscreens.
“My goal is for CourtHarbor to become the go-to company for all tennis court equipment and accessories by tennis directors and coaches,” McLamb said.
“Our partnership with SE Logo Wear will provide CourtHarbor the resources and capabilities needed to achieve this goal.”
McLamb founded CourtHarbor in January 2013 while working as chief fundraiser and assistant dean of development of Wake Forest University School of Law.
The business gained enough customers that McLamb chose to leave the law school in June 2015 and work full time with CourtHarbor.
McLamb said his visions for the court dividers came while rounding up tennis balls between two courts.
“I thought there had to be an alternative to having a fence between each court and having nothing at all to stop balls from entering adjacent courts,” McLamb said. “I felt it was important that the product be as big as it could be to stop the optimal number of balls, but it not so big that it impeded play and interfered with players attempting to hit a shot from that area of the court.
“After going through the process of product development, including a few different prototypes, it was determined that the size of our current product was the best size to meet the purpose and objectives of the product,” McLamb said.
