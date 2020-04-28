The global coronavirus pandemic took an expected significant profit and production toll on Caterpillar Inc. during the first quarter.
The company reported Tuesday a 41.9% decline in first-quarter net income to $1.09 billion.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
Diluted earnings were $1.98 a share, down from $3.25 a year ago.
The company had a 38-cent earnings gain from the $254 million "settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Adjusted earnings were $1.60.
The average earnings forecast was $1.76 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Sales fell 21% in the quarter to $10.63 billion. Expenses dropped 18% to $9.23 billion.
Caterpillar said its financial results for the remainder of 2020 "will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"As such, Caterpillar withdrew its earnings guidance on March 26 and is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time."
Caterpillar’s initial fiscal 2020 earnings forecast was a range of $8.50 to $10 a share.
“We have taken decisive actions to enhance our strong financial position, while continuing to execute our strategy for profitable growth,” said Jim Umpleby, the company's chairman and chief executive.
The company confirmed Tuesday that it has suspended 2020 base salary increases and short-term incentive compensation plans "for many employees and all senior executives."
"Caterpillar is prioritizing spending to allow continued investment in services and expanded offerings, key elements of its strategy for profitable growth introduced in 2017."
Umpleby said that "Caterpillar has faced and overcome many challenges in our 95-year history."
"Our goal is to emerge from the pandemic an even stronger company.”
On March 26, Caterpillar said it had temporarily closed an undisclosed number of production facilities in response to the COVID-19 virus lowering demand for its products. The company did not disclose if its production plants in Winston-Salem, Clayton, Goldsboro and Sanford were affected.
On Tuesday, the company said 75% of its primary production facilities have continued to operate, being considered as essential businesses in the U.S. and most countries.
"Some facilities that were temporarily closed have reopened," the company said while cautioning it "will continue to monitor the situation and may suspend operations temporarily at additional facilities if warranted by business conditions.'"
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the first quarter: construction industries was down 27% to $4.31 billion; resource industries was down 24% to $2.08 billion; and energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 17% to $4.35 billion.
Sales in North America were down 24% to $4.98 billion, while sales in Asia fell 27% to $2.33 billion.
On April 23, Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing it had formed a short-term line of credit for up to $3.87 billion with four financial institutions. The line of credit was established with Citibank, BofA Securities Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank and Société Générale.
The line of credit expires Dec. 31. It is available for general corporate purposes. Caterpillar has not drawn on the line of credit as of the filing.
Under the terms of the loan, Caterpillar is required “to maintain consolidated net worth not less than $9 billion at all times.”
