The financial-services sector took the biggest in a series of share-price body blows Monday related to the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy.
Of the top-10 banks with deposits in North Carolina, the range of their decline Monday was 8.2% for First Bancorp (down $2.05 to $22.89) to 21.8% (down $3.84 to $13.79) for Fifth Third Bancorp.
Truist Financial Corp had the second worse trading day of the 10 banks, falling 19.1%, or by $6.48 to $27.38.
Wells Fargo & Co tumbled 14.1%, or by $4.35 to $26.46, and Bank of America Corp. plunged 15.4%, or by $3.71 to $20.44.
Since the first tremor of the coronavirus hit the stock market Feb. 20, Fifth Third is down 54.1%, Truist 50.6%, Wells Fargo 44.2% and Bank of America 41.7%.
Altogether, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 2,999 points Monday with the Federal Reserve’s dropping the interest rate to nearly zero on Sunday being viewed by investors as more of a desperation move than providing a levee to curtail further losses.
At a 12.9% decline, it was the worst daily decline for the Dow since the stock market crash of 1987.
Fueling the decline were new recommendations Monday from President Donald Trump and his administration about having no more than 10 individuals in a public gathering through the end of March.
Trump cited the potential for a coronavirus-induced recession, which some analysts are predicting could begin as soon as April.
“Investors are waiting for the White House and Congress to offer more aid to an economy that’s increasingly shutting down by the hour,” according to The Associated Press.
Joel Prakken, chief U.S. economist at IHS Markit, projected Monday that the economy will shrink at a 5.4% annualized rate during the quarter, which would be its worst performance since the depths of the Great Recession.
Discount window
It’s not like federal regulators aren’t trying to help.
On Monday, the three main agencies — Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — encouraged banks to use the Federal Reserve’s discount window “so that they can continue supporting households and businesses.”
The discount window provides short-term loans to banks and supports the liquidity and stability of the banking system.
However, during the roughest parts of the Great Recession of 2008-11, the discount window was viewed as a source of emergency funding and considered the last resort for financing for struggling financial institutions.
The Fed acknowledged on its website in 2010 that during the heart of the financial crisis, “many banks were reluctant to borrow at the discount window out of fear that their borrowing would become known and would be erroneously taken as a sign of financial weakness.”
The Fed eventually created 11 lending programs, including the Term Auction Facility program, to provide liquidity to financial institutions at a time when credit markets were frozen and investors were reluctant to buy new stock issued by banks that were desperate for a capital infusion.
For example, Wachovia Corp.’s run as an independent bank ended in October 2008 after 129 years even though it had been given 17 short-term emergency loans worth a combined $72 billion from the Fed’s Term Auction Facility program. It took out $75 billion more after being taken over by Wells Fargo for a grand total of $147 billion in TAF loans.
Share buybacks
Another factor that may have jarred investors in banks was Sunday’s announcement from the Financial Services Forum that its eight members are suspending share buybacks through at least June 30.
Forum member institutions are Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo.
“The decision on buybacks is consistent with our collective objective to use our significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to individuals, small businesses and the broader economy through lending and other important services,” according to a joint statement.
“The decision is consistent with actions by the Federal Reserve, the administration and Congress.”
It is not known if Truist Financial Corp., which formed the sixth-largest U.S. bank when BB&T Corp. spent $33.4 billion to buy SunTrust Banks Inc., plans to join the forum.
BB&T and SunTrust announced in early 2019 that as part of their megadeal share repurchases would be suspended “until capital levels were at a sufficient level to manage the combined company’s risks.”
On March 3, Truist said its 2020 projections for capital deployment for shareholders is for between 40% to 50% to be generated by dividends, between 35% and 40% by share repurchases, and 15% to 20% through “organic growth” in revenue from adding SunTrust.
“Upon execution of the merger on Dec. 6, Truist affirmed these statements (and) has not participated in share repurchases in the first quarter,” Truist said Monday.
“While we had indicated that buyback opportunities could develop, given the uncertainties in this COVID-19 environment and our focus on supporting the immediate needs of the clients and communities we serve, we do not plan to repurchase shares in the second quarter.”
Daryl Bible, Truist’s chief financial officer, said “paying a strong stable dividend to our shareholders is also very important to how we distribute capital.”
“Given the uncertainty in the market, building capital is more important at least through the second quarter. After that, we will reevaluate the situation.”
‘Out of bullets’
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said the coronavirus “appears to be causing a 90-day economic dislocation in the U.S. economy, which severely impacts banks that are a mirror of their local, regional and national footprints.”
He said banks of all asset sizes could face loan charge-offs between 7% to 10%, based on what occurred during the Great Recession.
“The equity market’s severe discount on banks is way above the past experience during the Great Recession and a normal economic retreat,” Marinac said.
“We expect a first quarter coronavirus provision that boosts loan-loss reserves,” which have a bottom-line effect on banks’ profitability.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said investors’ reaction to the Fed’s rate cut “is somewhat predictable here.”
“The market’s signaling that the Fed is now simply out of bullets, at least as far as lower rate cuts are concerned.”
He said one result could be “a liquidity trap. Nobody’s borrowing or spending, regardless of how cheap money becomes.”
“This is what the market truly fears most, because once you’ve entered the black hole of free money and negative inflation, it’s tremendously difficult to recover from a downward economic trajectory.”
Plath cautioned that most banks “are well capitalized, liquid and stocked (for now) with high-quality loans and good profitability.”
Part of the controversial Dodd-Frank law passed during the recovery from the Great Recession required banks to be have enough capital to survive a major economic downturn, such as the one coronavirus seems to be ushering in.
“We’re in far, far better shape in our financial sector than we were in September 2008,” Plath said.
“Operating cash flow just isn’t going to replace short-term borrowings in the next few months, because we have to wait for COVID-19 to run its course for the economy to reflate and business conditions to improve.
“That’s going to take six to nine months, I suspect.”
