Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he expects to make a decision by mid-week on whether the state will proceed Friday evening with a Phase 2 reopening of the economy.
Although the state experienced its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases from Friday to Saturday — an increase of 853 cases — Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said the surge was related primarily to increased statewide testing.
Cohen said the state continues to experience an overall leveling off of cases and hospitalizations.
“We are hoping we can move into Phase 2,” Cooper said. “We need to look at a couple more days of the data.
“Our indicators and trends are going to tell us when North Carolina can ease more restrictions.”
Under Phase 2, restaurants could offer dine-in services as long as they reduce capacity and adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Such businesses as bars, fitness centers and personal-care services could also reopen if they can follow safety protocols, potentially including a reduced number of patrons. Indoor gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at entertainment venues.
Cooper said he continues to believe that a statewide approach to Phase 2 is appropriate.
But if Phase 2 does not begin Friday, Cooper said he will consider “taking a closer look” at regional approaches proposed by cities and counties with Republican-led governments.
‘Data driven’
Cooper continued to stress that his decision would be “data driven,” and not in response to pressures from legislators and protesters.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has been pressing Cooper to allow for personal-services businesses and restaurants to open before Phase 2. He said those businesses should adhere to social-distancing guidelines when reopened.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Rep. Debra Conrad, R-Forsyth, are co-sponsors of bills in their respective chambers titled “Freedom to Work Act.”
The bills, introduced Thursday, specifically target Cooper’s executive orders Nos. 118, 120, 121, 131, 135 and any orders enacted after April 23. They would prohibit criminal charges from being filed for a violation, and assess a $25 civil fine for the first violation and $1 fine for subsequent violations.
“Once we see what the governor does, that will help inform our members as to what sort of further things that may need to be done at the legislative level,” Berger said at a press conference Monday.
The longer the economic lockdown persists, and the more other states are starting to reopen, “the greater the likelihood that North Carolina businesses forced to keep their doors closed will object,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“That could mean further legal action. People will not defer to (Gov. Cooper’s) judgement indefinitely — especially as other states offer examples of reopening with the proper degree of caution and common sense.”
The legal court success that a religious coalition had Saturday — getting a preliminary injunction to allow for more than 10 individuals at an indoor worship service gathering — is not likely to be repeated in the short term, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“There is little expectation that North Carolina residents and business owners looking to ease or speed up the governor’s current shut-down rules will have further success in court,” Dinan said.
“The religious-liberty ruling from a federal judge was a rather easy decision that is in line with other federal court rulings blocking church-related shutdown orders in some other states.
“There is little legal ground or inclination for federal courts to block or ease gubernatorial shut-down orders.”
Dinan cited the political battle in Wisconsin in which the Republican-controlled state Supreme Court overturned the stay-at-home restrictions of a Democratic governor.
“But that political dynamic — a state Supreme Court controlled by a different party than the governor — is not present in North Carolina, so a state court decision blocking the governor’s general shut-down orders is highly unlikely to be issued in North Carolina,” Dinan said.
Transparency
Berger took time to fire a shot across the bow at Cooper.
“Transparency and accessibility is necessary during times of crisis,” Berger said, citing the difficulties many unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians have had in filing a benefits claim and getting assistance.
“Unfortunately, that’s been missing from the executive branch during this time,” Berger said.
Berger did not mention the restrictions on unemployment insurance benefits that a Republican super-majority put in place from 2013 to 2018.
The legislature changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013 to reduce the maximum weekly amount from $530 to $350, and the maximum number of weeks they can collect from 26 to a sliding scale of 12 to 20.
It has been at 12 weeks since January 2017.
The Senate supported raising the maximum benefit by $50 to $400 in its COVID-19 relief package, but it was removed as part of the compromise with the House.
Berger said raising the maximum benefit to $400 or $450 is “not off the table.”
“But that is such a mess at the present time. The first thing we need to do is concentrate on what can be done to make sure that people who are entitled to those benefits receive the benefits.
“It really doesn’t make any difference if you increase (the weekly amount) if you’re not getting the checks out to people.”
In June 2019, the nonprofit National Employment Law Project labeled North Carolina as one of eight states ill-prepared to adequately serve the needs of the jobless during the next recession.
According to the report, legislatures looking to reduce the number of people eligible for UI have cut benefits through four primary methods: increasing the amount of earned wages needed to qualify; redefining who qualifies; reducing duration of benefits; and imposing stricter on-going eligibility requirements.
The Republican-controlled N.C. legislature has imposed all four restrictions, including requiring recipients to wait multiple weeks to receive benefits, as well as raising the number of required weekly job-search contacts from two to five for people who receive UI benefits.
The waiting period and contacts requirement has been suspended temporarily in response to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.