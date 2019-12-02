The Cook & Boardman Group LLC continued Monday an acquisition spree buoyed by the financial prowess of its private investment firm owner.
The Winston-Salem company, a specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions, said it has bought Builders' Hardware & Specialty Co. of Erie. Pa.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case in Cook & Boardman's other four deals over the past 14 months
Builders' Hardware is a full-service provider of architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products to the nonresidential construction markets in western Pennsylvania, northwest Ohio and western New York. The company will keep its brand and operate as a division of Cook & Boardman.
"We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities to accelerate its growth in this important market," said Darrin Anderson, Cook & Boardman's chief executive.
Littlejohn & Co. LLC, based in Greenwich, Conn., bought Cook & Boardman in October 2018, operating the company as a portfolio asset.
Cook & Boardman serves multi-family and non-residential markets, including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors. It has 48 offices in 16 states with more than 1,100 employees.
Before Builders' Hardware, Cook & Boardman's most recent acquisition was Converged Communications Inc., based in Jacksonville, Fla.
Converged provides managed network services; voice, data and security solutions, including fiber infrastructure; VoIP communications and cloud computing services.
Under terms of the agreement, Converged will operate as a division of A3 Communications, a systems integration company that was acquired by Cook & Boardman in April.
A3, based in Columbia, S.C., is a systems integrator focused on electronic security, networking, structured cabling, electrical services, unified communications, virtualization/storage solutions, audio/visual, and managed services. It has more than 130 employees.
In February, Cook & Boardman Group acquired HCHoodCo Inc. of Bellefonte, Pa. HCHoodCo offers a broad range of products, including metal and wood doors, locks, exit devices, access control solutions, aluminum storefront and curtain walls, and other related building components for non-residential applications.
