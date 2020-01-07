The Cook & Boardman Group LLC continued an acquisition spree Monday, buoyed by the financial prowess of its private investment firm owner.
The Winston-Salem company, a specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions, has bought family owned Botzum Bros Hardware LLC of Akron, Ohio.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case in Cook & Boardman’s other five deals over the past 15 months.
Botzum has served the northeastern Ohio commercial and multi-family construction markets since 1892, supplying architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products. The company will retain its brand name in its marketplace.
“We don’t take lightly that we are being entrusted with a fourth-generation family business," Darrin Anderson, Cook & Boardman's chief executive, said in a statement.
Botzum owner Al Hilkert will continue manage the business. He said the company opted to sell to Cook & Boardman based primarily "on a common culture and passion for serving the industry."
"I am confident that our employees will thrive and the legacy of Botzum Bros will be preserved.”
Littlejohn & Co. LLC, based in Greenwich, Conn., bought Cook & Boardman in October 2018, operating it as a portfolio asset.
Cook & Boardman serves multi-family and non-residential markets, including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors. It has 48 offices in 16 states with more than 1,100 employees.
Before Botzum, Cook & Boardman’s most recent acquisition was Builders’ Hardware & Specialty Co. of Erie. Pa.
Builders’ Hardware is a full-service provider of architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products to the nonresidential construction markets in western Pennsylvania, northwest Ohio and western New York.
Other recent Cook & Boardman deals involve Converged Communications Inc., based in Jacksonville, Fla. and HCHoodCo Inc. of Bellefonte, Pa.
