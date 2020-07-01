The buying spree of The Cook & Boardman Group LLC over the past 21 months has been extended with its purchase of companies in Alabama and Delaware.
The Winston-Salem company, a specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions, said Wednesday it has bought Building Specialties of Birmingham, Ala., and Advantech Inc. of Dover, Del.
Terms for both deals were not disclosed, as has been the case in Cook & Boardman’s other seven deals since October 2018.
Building Specialties, founded in 1954, focuses on the commercial door and hardware business as a third-generation business.
"They fit perfectly into our acquisition strategy of buying market leaders with strong management teams and best-in-class associates," said Darrin Anderson, chief executive of Cook & Boardman.
The company will continue to operate under the Building Specialties name and Paul Caddell will continue to manage the business.
Advantech, founded in 1990, is a full-service security integration company serving educational, governmental, commercial and healthcare customers in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and the Washington metro area.
Advantech specializes in large facility security, fire and life safety systems, access control, video surveillance, intrusion protection, emergency communication and identity management solutions.
Cook & Boardman has retained Advantech chief executive Dave Sweeney and continues to use the Advantech brand.
Advantech will be folded into the A3 Communications business that Cook & Boardman acquired in April 2019.
"The combination of Advantech and A3 will strengthen our customer value proposition by arming us with a complete systems integration solution throughout our extensive network of branches in the mid-Atlantic region," Anderson said.
Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC.
Cook & Boardman serves multi-family and non-residential markets, including the commercial, education, government, health-care, office and hospitality sectors. It has 48 offices in 16 states with more than 1,100 employees.
In March, the Winston-Salem company bought HC Quality Doors of Gordonville, Pa. HC Quality’s main marketplace is Lancaster and southeast Pennsylvania.
Other recent Cook & Boardman deals involve Botzum Bros Hardware LLC of Akron, Ohio; Builders’ Hardware & Specialty Co. of Erie. Pa.; Converged Communications Inc., based in Jacksonville, Fla.; and HCHoodCo Inc. of Bellefonte, Pa.
