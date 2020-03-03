The Cook & Boardman Group LLC continues to expand its reach along the Eastern Seaboard by acquiring a Pennsylvania competitor.
The Winston-Salem company, a specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions, said Monday it bought HC Quality Doors of Gordonville, Pa.
Terms were not disclosed, as has been the case in Cook & Boardman’s other six deals over the past 17 months.
Cook & Boardman will retain the HC Quality brand. The executive team of Levi Lantz and co-owners Ray Harnish and Mahlon Stoltzfus will continue to manage the business.
HC Quality's main marketplace is Lancaster and Southeast Pennsylvania. It supplies commercial doors and hardware, and aluminum store fronts. It also provides installation and maintenance services through its subsidiary Qualtiy Door Service, which is included in the acquisition.
Darrin Anderson, chief executive of C&B, said HC Quality's ability "to provide total end-to-end solutions, including installation and maintenance of aluminum storefronts, will allow us to offer this valuable service to customers across our portfolio of brands, as well as to our national accounts.”
Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC. HC Quality is Cook & Boardman's seventh acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.
The previous most recent purchase occurred in January when it bought family owned Botzum Bros Hardware LLC of Akron, Ohio.
Botzum has served the northeastern Ohio commercial and multi-family construction markets since 1892, supplying architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products. The company also retained its brand name in its marketplace.
Cook & Boardman serves multi-family and non-residential markets, including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors. It has 48 offices in 16 states with more than 1,100 employees.
Other recent Cook & Boardman deals involve Builders’ Hardware & Specialty Co. of Erie. Pa., Converged Communications Inc., based in Jacksonville, Fla., and HCHoodCo Inc. of Bellefonte, Pa.
