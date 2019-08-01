A modest increase on second-quarter sales, particularly with its Champion athletic brand, was enough to lift Hanesbrands Inc. to a 9.5% increase in net income to $154 million, the company reported Thursday.
Diluted earnings were 42 cents a share, up 3 cents from a year ago. When excluding one-time charges, adjusted earnings were 45 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 44 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The performance may be good enough to help Hanesbrands elude a recent pattern in which it received a negative, sometimes sharp, reaction from investors the day of an earnings report release.
The 52-week share price range is $11.57 on Dec. 26 to $20.87 on Aug. 1, 2018. The share price opened trading Thursday at $15.89.
Hanesbrands, based in Winston-Salem, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Sales reached $1.76 billion, up 2.6%, led by a 10.5% jump in activewear to $448.3 million, generated primarily from its Champion brand.
Investors have focused in recent quarters on lost future business from a bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp. at Sears and Kmart stores, and Walmart sourcing a private label line from rival Gildan Activewear Inc.
Target said in August 2018 it was discontinuing Hanesbrands' C9 apparel line by January 2020. Hanesbrands said Thursday that the phasing out of the C9 line is likely to result in a $45 million decline in revenue for the line in the second half to $340 million.
The company again benefited from the latest phase of its 12-year global expansion strategy. International sales rose 4.2% to $569.9 million.
Innerwear sales were the top category at $678.6 million, down 2.3%. That category has been affected by “slower replenishment orders” for socks and panties and higher raw-material costs, primarily cotton.
“Our successful growth strategies drove strong second-quarter results and first-half momentum, including outstanding Champion brand growth, very effective product innovation, international growth and continued consumer-direct sales growth,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands' chief executive officer, said in a statement.
“This momentum, combined with our second-half plans and visibility, gives us confidence in our ability to achieve full-year guidance at the midpoint or higher."
Hanesbrands projected in February fiscal 2019 net sales in a range of $6.88 billion to $6.98 billion, diluted earnings in a range of $1.59 to $1.67, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.72 to $1.80.
For the third quarter, the company projects net sales in a range of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion, diluted earnings in a range of 49 to 52 cents, and adjusted earnings in a range of 52 to 55 cents.
"Key assumptions in the company’s guidance include: a cautious outlook for the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail market, including the effect of door closures; continued progress in U.S. innerwear revitalization initiatives; price increases; negative effects of currency exchange rates; and increased marketing investment to support brand plans," the company said.
The company has a slight reversal from the recent impact of the corporate tax rate cut that went into effect in January 2018. Its income tax for the quarter was at $25.3 million, compared with $24.4 million a year ago.
The federal corporate tax-rate cut has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands with Herbalife Ltd., Unifi Inc. and VF Corp.
The tax reform included taxes being placed on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal 2018 adjusting to the income tax impact.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said the Champion brand continues "to show breakout strength."
Meanwhile, CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushesky has had a sell rating on Hanesbrands and a $12 share-price target.
“Our negative investment view reflects challenges we see for Hanesbrands as mass retailers ramp up private labels and tighten branded assortments, given limited shelf space,” she said.
“While Hanesbrands sits on the sideline, rival Gildan Activewear has capitalized on the growing appeal of private labels, which we see boosting its overall margins and positioning Gildan as the market leader.”
For example, Gildan private label underwear began being sold at Walmart in late May.