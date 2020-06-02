The civil unrest in many parts of the United States has produced — as expected — a surge in demand for firearms that has boosted the share price of Sturm, Ruger & Co.
The share price reached a 52-week high of $73.89 on Tuesday before closing up 4.4%, or $2.94, to $71.15.
The price is up 22.1% from May 26 and nearly doubled from $38.44 on March 12.
May 26 is the day demonstrations and protests began across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, who passed away soon after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.
Although many protests have been conducted peacefully, including in Winston-Salem, there have been vandals who have destroying property in many cities, such as Greensboro and Raleigh.
There also have been violent altercations between demonstrators and law-enforcement personnel in many communities.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Until the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began being felt in the U.S. in mid-March, there had been an industrywide sales slump since the Trump administration took office in January 2017.
Trump’s pro-gun policy had eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
As governors nationwide, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, began issuing stay-at-home restrictions through executive orders, Ruger’s sales began to increase.
A sharp increase just in those final two weeks of the first quarter enabled Ruger to post a 17.7% surge in first-quarter net income to $15.3 million. Sales jumped 8.7% year over year to $122.7 million.
The key industry measuring stick is the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The checks began being released in late 1998.
The checks increased just 1% for all of fiscal 2019.
However, for the first quarter of 2020, checks soared by 42%, or by just more than 1 million to a record 3.74 million. The daily range from March 13 to March 31 was 44,010 to 210,308.
Industry analysts suggested some purchases were made by people buying their first firearm. Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled.
There were 2.91 million checks in April and 3.09 million in May, the latter the second-highest level overall. The daily checks between May 26 and May 31 ranged from 67,349 to 122,831.
Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a first-quarter statement on May 8 that “strong consumer demand, exciting new products and reduced reliance on promotions led to improved earnings and cash flows.”
“Inventories were reduced at both Ruger and at our distributors, as retail demand outstripped available inventories, particularly in the latter weeks of the quarter.”
Lake Street Capital Markets said in a research report that the high demand for firearms over the past three months “exceeded our expectations significantly.”
“Historically speaking, this level of demand is unprecedented and has continued longer than we expected.
“There is some unfilled demand from COVID, recent buying due to civil unrest, and continued and perhaps heightened buying due to the upcoming election and potential for increased regulation following the election.”
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said investors should be cautious in deciding whether to purchase Ruger stock given the recent share price run-up.
“Because guns are more in the news, (investors) are thinking about more gun sales, and they think of Ruger,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“There’s a difference in buying on emotion, and buying a product that is likely down in inventory in recent months.
“Though gun sales likely will be up for Ruger in the second quarter, it may not be up enough to justify such an upward swing in share price.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said that “money has no conscience and will always flow toward perceived opportunity.”
