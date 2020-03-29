When the decision was made in October to combine Winston-Salem’s economic development efforts into one nonprofit group, the goal was returning after 30 years to a one-stop shop for inquiries and assistance.
As Greater Winston-Salem Inc. debuts Tuesday through the merger of Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc., its mission has shifted with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, according to its chief executive and president Mark Owens, it’s about helping businesses of all size survive the crisis and prepare for the re-opening of the local economy whenever that comes.
Owens has served as the chamber’s president and chief executive since December 2017.
“Our local businesses need us now perhaps more than ever in our 135-year history,” Owens said.
“While our name will change, our commitment to them will not.”
Owens said the new group’s “immediate priorities in response to the coronavirus outbreak are to protect public health, coordinate the local production of vital medical supplies, and lead our community’s economic relief and recovery efforts.”
He cited as an example discussions held Thursday between Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and about 24 local manufacturers to coordinate efforts in overcoming the critical shortage in personal protective equipment.
“We are looking at many options to support our business community at this time, and want everyone to know it is vital to continue supporting our local businesses while practicing social distancing,” Owens said.
“We didn’t expect Greater Winston-Salem to launch under these circumstances, but we are working diligently to help our existing businesses as well as continue to stay in contact with prospective businesses.”
As the local economy is reopened, Owens said efforts will resume toward “attracting investment and talent in key industries.”
“Plans include a comprehensive place-making campaign and national marketing strategy that celebrates Winston-Salem’s unique character, talented people and attractive investment opportunities.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities will need nimble strategies to recruit and retain companies and talent, and we will be able to do that.”
New role for Leak
For the past 30 years, the chamber has handled economic-development efforts for established businesses, while Winston-Salem Business has been charged with business-recruitment efforts, such as those for Dell Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Bob Leak Jr. has been with Winston-Salem Business since its founding in October 1989 when it spun off from the chamber and has been its president since 1991.
He was recently hired as president and chief executive of Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc.
In 2015, a coalition of Winston-Salem Business, the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University secured from Reynolds American Inc. a pledge to donate 1.7 million square feet of space at Whitaker Park. The hand-off took place in April 2017.
In January 2019, WPDA was able to secure a Cook Medical commitment for keeping its regional manufacturing and office operations and 650 employees in Winston-Salem by shifting to an 850,000-square-foot space on the Whitaker Park campus. The company remains in the planning stage for the transition with a goal of beginning operations by the end of 2022, about a year later than originally discussed.
Hanesbrands Inc. is leasing space in the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 manufacturing building for distribution needs with 10 and 15 employees there.
The group’s most recent development was made public in October when developer Chris Harrison disclosed plans to convert a site at Whitaker Park into a high-end apartment complex with 314 units, retail space and a hotel.
Leak said in October that Harrison’s eagerness and vision for the Whitaker Park initiative “is inspiring because this project is very near and dear to my heart.”
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC, owned by the former NFL player, is targeting a four-phase build-out.
The first phase is being kicked off by 164 loft apartments in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. buildings at 951 Reynolds Blvd., across from Woodland cemetery. The units will feature ceilings 14- to 20-feet high.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the goal with renovating the two historic buildings was to begin work by March 31 and a completion date by the end of 2020. Harrison estimates the overall cost of his project to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, and take four to five years to complete.
The final three phrases will represent new construction on the Whitaker Park campus.
Innovative business
Jeff Lindsay, chairman of the chamber’s board, said in October that the Greater Winston-Salem brand “speaks in the language of innovative business and to the organization’s broader mandate of marketing all that the area offers for companies big and small.” Lindsay is the chief operating officer of Novant Health Inc.
Owens has said the merged group also will focus on workforce development and talent recruitment, as well as collaborate with the Carolina Core group that markets economic development efforts in the area between Forsyth and Cumberland counties.
Mayor Allen Joines said on Oct. 24 that “I do believe that having a single voice for recruitment and retention will be helpful.”
“Both organizations are doing a very good job, and I think coming together they can even be greater.”
John H. Boyd of the Boyd Co., a national site-selection firm based in Princeton, N.J., said in October that “combining the two organizations will permit a pooling of resources, enabling the marshaling together the kind of budget that successful economic development organizations need to operate and successfully compete in today’s dog-eat-dog world of business attraction.”
