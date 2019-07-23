United Technologies Corp.’s second-quarter net income dropped 7.2% to $1.9 billion even though it was boosted by another strong revenue performance from its Rockwell Collins Inc. megadeal.
UTC had a one-time gain of $795 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from selling the Taylor Co. brand from its climate, controls and security unit.
UTC completed the $30 billion deal for Rockwell on Nov. 27, which included assuming $7 billion in Rockwell debt. It inherited about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem and has about 2,500 overall in North Carolina.
The company reported Tuesday that diluted and adjusted earnings were $2.20 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $2.04 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales jumped 17.5% to $19.63 billion. Cost and expenses rose 16.9% to $17.26 billion.
“We continued to see outperformance at Collins Aerospace this quarter as we made significant progress on the integration of Rockwell Collins, which more than offset softness in Carrier’s end markets,” said Greg Hayes, UTC’s chairman and chief executive.
UTC’s income tax expenses dropped from $695 million to $441 million, a continuing benefit of the federal corporate tax rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
The company updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2019.
Adjusted earnings rose from a range of $7.80 to $8 to $7.90 to $8.05. There was no adjustment to its sales range of $75.5 billion to $77 billion.
Hayes briefly cited in his statement UTC’s proposed purchase of defense industry giant Raytheon in a deal valued at $120 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The deal, which requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, is projected to close in the first half of 2020. It would be preceded by UTC completing the spin-off of its Otis and Carrier business units into separate publicly traded companies by May.
“We remain on track to establish Otis and Carrier as independent companies,” Hayes said.
The merger, announced June 9, would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
The combined corporation would have $77 billion in 2019 pro forma sales.
Combined, UTC and Raytheon would have had $24.3 billion in U.S. defense spending in 2018, trailing second-place Boeing at $27.4 billion.
The companies said UTC would add expertise to Raytheon’s defense technology, while Raytheon’s cyber threat operations could provide enhanced protection to UTC commercial aircraft products.
UTC reported $66 million in restructuring costs during the second quarter, of which $17 million was linked to its Collins Aerospace division that was formed from combining Rockwell and UTC Aerospace. There was $45 million in expenses associated with the planned Carrier and Otis spin-offs.
UTC reported $154 million in one-time costs related to the Carrier and Otis spin-offs, as well as $26 million related to the Raytheon merger expenses.
UTC has four main operating segments: Collins Aerospace Systems had $6.58 billion, up 65.9%; Pratt & Whitney had $5.15 billion, up 8.7%; Carrier had $4.96 billion, down 1.5%; and Otis had $3.34 billion, essentially unchanged from a year ago.
UTC again did not provide an update on a voluntary severance package presented to Collins Aerospace employees in December. Eligible employees had until Feb. 1 to volunteer. The company has not disclosed how many employees it wanted to take the severance package.
Collins said eligible employees include full- and part-time employees who are based in the United States and the Oakville facility in Canada.
In May 2018, UTC said it projects adding 35,000 U.S. jobs as part of a five-year expansion initiative, along with spending more than $6 billion on capital investments and $9 billion on research and development.
The expansion would represent a 17.5% increase in UTC’s global workforce to 235,000, and a 52% jump in its U.S. workforce from 67,000 to 102,000.
Although most of the jobs would go to operations in Connecticut, Florida and Georgia, there are plans to expand its North Carolina workforce by about 1,500 to 4,000.